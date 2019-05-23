Love Island Water Bottles 2019: How Do I Buy One And What Other Merch Is There?

The Love Island water bottles are back for 2019. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

Love Island 2019 is almost upon us - so let's take a look at this year's merch, including those famous water bottles!

Love Island is set to return on Monday, June 3, 2019 - and fans can barely contain their excitement.

As we gear up for another two months of drama, grafting and laying it on factor 50, we take a look at this year's merch, including the iconic water bottles.

What do the Love Island water bottles look like this year, and how can I get one?

This year's Love Island water bottle design is exactly the same as last year's; it's a clear plastic bottle with a white lid, and contestant names will be scrawled on the side in bright pink, blue or yellow, in the cursive Love Island font.

While the official Love Island shop is shut until the new series begins, fans can buy their own personalised water bottles here.

Last year, the water bottles were priced at £15 each, with postage and packaging set at £4.95.

What other Love Island merch is there?

VIP press packages for Love Island 2019 not only included the iconic water bottle, but also personalised wash bags and sunglasses that come in a case with the contestants' initials on.

Last year, viewers of the ITV2 show could also buy personalised phone cases.