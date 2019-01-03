Love Island’s Samira Mighty Speaks Out About Depression Battle And Encourages Fans To Open Up

3 January 2019, 11:03 | Updated: 3 January 2019, 11:10

Samira Mighty opened up about her mental health struggles to fans.
Samira Mighty opened up about her mental health struggles to fans. Picture: Instagram

Samira Mighty has opened up about her mental health struggles to fans.

Love Island’s Samira Mighty has opened up about her depression battle in a series of Instagram stories.

The reality star posted a series of videos to her one million followers speaking about her struggles and urging fans to seek help.

“One thing I wish I did when I was younger is to talk to people and tell them how you feel and I was in places I hated and I was so low and it's because I didn't speak.” She reveals.

"Speak to people how you feel because one little thing can make you feel better.” She adds.

The ex-Islander also extended a hand to fans saying: “I can reply to you and give you help and let's do this together...”

“Even the smiliest people in the world will be going through something. As a positive note let's start to open up more about mental health..."

Before her appearance in the 2018 series, the West End actress was best known for starring in the musical Dreamgirls in November 2017.

