Celebs Go Dating’s Sam Thompson Posts Touching Tribute To Mike Thalassitis After His Death

Sam Thompson paid tribute to Mike Thalassitis. Picture: Instagram

Love Island star Mike Thalassitis was found dead in woodland near his home in Essex over the weekend.

Celebs Go Dating star Sam Thompson has posted an emotional tribute to Love Island’s Mike Thalassitis after he was found dead over the weekend.

The Made In Chelsea star revealed that he was apprehensive about Mike before meeting him, but his opinion totally changed once he got to know the real Mike.

He wrote, “I wasn’t going to do a post, but i want everyone to know the kind of guy i saw in Mike. A person just died. A friend just died. Someone that i know in my heart of hearts i could have done more for.

“I met Mike on celebs go dating. I was told he was joining the show with me and my heart sank. I had heard all of the things said about this so called lothario. This cock sure arrogant guy, who was fresh out of love island and ready to steam roll this dating show that i was so terrified to join.

“I remember the first time i laid eyes upon him. i remember the words that came to my head… f**k me he’s a greek god. I had genuinely never seen a more perfect specimen of man. He looked like everything i WISHED i looked like.

"Needless to say an already pretty insecure Sam retreated straight into his shell. That was it. Game over. This Alpha Male had come over, and knocked me for 6.

“What happened next surprised me. He came over to me, handed me a drink, apologised for not saying hello earlier, told me he was terrified and said he couldn't wait to hang out more. I stood there rather ashamed at how badly i had just judged a book by its cover.

“Over the next few months, the shame only grew. This guy was one of the most polite gentlemen i had ever met. He had tom bowled over in a day (tom is a very good judge of character in my opinion), and had us in stitches of laughter when he would recount his love island stories. Not once was he crass about anything that happened, or bitter about how it all ended.

Mike Thalassitis had previously dated Megan McKenna,. Picture: Getty

“What i did see that i believe he was trying to hide when he was telling stories of how ‘muggy mike’ was born, was sadness. From what i heard, he went into this show he knew practically nothing about, late, and into a pack of Alpha males who wanted nothing more than to win, and gain all the bonuses that that entailed.

"It wasn’t easy for Mike in that villa. From what i heard he got ostracised as soon as he went in, and apart from a select few people, was treated like an outsider.”

He added, “I have been incredibly lucky over the past year to have met a man like Mike. A friend who, much like the guy I’m currently on tv with has never had trouble being the cool guy or dating women, but who was also so kind, and would pick an insecure wimp like me off the floor time and time again, and make me feel confident, and part of the gang.

“You are a far better man than i mate, and i will always remember you.”

Mike was found on Saturday morning in a park in Edmonton, North London, after claims he was struggling to cope with the death of his beloved grandmother who he had been caring for and some debts.

