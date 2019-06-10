Sam Bird Is Backing Amber Gill To Win Love Island As She'd 'Steal The Prize Money'

10 June 2019, 13:42 | Updated: 10 June 2019, 15:03

Sam Bird wants Amber Gill to win Love Island so we can 'watch her steal the money'
Sam Bird wants Amber Gill to win Love Island so we can 'watch her steal the money'. Picture: Instagram @SamBird @AmberGill

Love Island's Sam Bird is dying for the drama to begin as he states he wants Amber Gill to win the show so she can steal the prize money on TV.

Love Island's Sam Bird has joked on Twitter that he's backing Amber Gill to win this year's series of the show as he reckons she'd steal the £50,000 prize money and let's be honest, it would be great entertainment if it were to happen.

Amber Gill's Latest Comment About New Love Islander Molly-Mae Has Annoyed Viewers

Sam, who starred on the 2018 series and coupled up with Georgia Steel, has been all about the Love Island commentary since it kicked off last week, with people labelling 'funnier on Twitter than he was on the telly'.

Couples who win Love Island are awarded £50,000 and are given the option by Caroline Flack to split or steal the money. No one has ever chosen to steal the money- probably as the entire nation would heckle them forever more, but Sam reckons Amber would do the dirty on her other half and TBH, it would be quality television.

Many online agreed with Sam, joking that she would 'rob' her couple blind- so, we'll have to see if she makes it to the final for what could be the most dramatic conclusion to the series ever.

