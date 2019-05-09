Love Island's Paul Knopps Had 'Secret Girlfriend' Throughout 'Faked' Relationship With Laura Anderson

Laura Anderson's ex Paul Knopps 'faked' his romance with her. Picture: Instagram @LauraAnderson

Laura Anderson's ex is said to have had a girlfriend living in New York throughout his time on Love Island and during his short-lived relationship with the reality star.

Love Island's Paul Knopps reportedly had a girlfriend throughout his time on the dating show as well as during his 'faked' relationship with Laura Anderson- who was clueless about the whole thing.

According to this report, professional model Paul had a secret girlfriend who he 'promised could be together again after the show had finished' and ultimately caused his romance with Laura, 30, to end upon the Irish star discovering the truth.

Laura and Paul, who came second to Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, split a matter of weeks after leaving the villa, with Laura at the time citing their busy schedules preventing their relationship from developing- with Paul flying off to New York (where the supposed girlfriend lives) for work and Burning Man festival.

The tabloid is now reporting that Laura was clueless about the 'other' woman and called things off as soon as she found out.

Paul's ex is said to have not wanted to watch the show and he was initially 'against the idea' when he was offered to go on it but decided it would ultimately be 'good for his career.'

Neither Laura or Paul have yet confirmed the rumours, despite reports that Laura knows about his secret relationship.

