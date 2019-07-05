Maura Higgins’ Shock Curtis Pritchard Admission On Love Island Sparks Hilarious Reaction From Viewers

Maura Higgins shocked the nation when she confessed Curtis Pritchard has caught her eye on Love Island.

Love Island viewers were stunned to see Maura Higgins say she’s attracted to Curtis Pritchard amid his fallout with partner Amy Hart.

Speaking to the girls in the villa, Maura said she finds him really manly and wants him to teach her how to dance.

She said to a shocked Lucie Donlan: “He’s honestly gorgeous, like his smile is f***ing hell. And he’s very manly and I love that.”

Maura Higgins shocked the nation when she said she was attracted to Curtis Pritchard on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Maura, who is currently coupled up with new boy Marvin Brooks, added: “I want him to teach me how to dance.”

The Irish beauty’s confession stunned viewers, and many had some hilarious reactions on Twitter.

“Maura back catching us off guard again #LoveIsland,” one person wrote, as another said: "Maura is actually the gift that keeps on giving.”

"Maura seeing drama and wondering how she can get involved,” joked a third viewer, as another fan said: “Maura and Curtis uno? You can’t even write it wtf is going on this series?”

Maura: "I want him to teach me how to dance"

Curtis: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Oxw1n1BAoJ — Billy Reid (@thedonrevie) July 4, 2019

Preview of Maura & Curtis tomorrow night #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WSzURTbu8c — Kieran Smith (@TheKieranSmith) July 4, 2019

Maura: ‘He’s just very manly and I love that’

Curtis: #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Y5OHFfAoa6 — Henry Holtby (@henryholtby01) July 4, 2019

If Maura were to pursue her feelings for Curtis, she’d only add fuel to the current fire inside the villa as he and Amy try and work through the break down of their once-budding romance.

Amy’s upset over the situation had viewers seriously concerned on Wednesday night as she broke down in tears after discovering Curtis had his head turned by new girl Jourdan Riane.

As she discussed her feelings, the air hostess was in tears as she revealed she thought Curtis was her future and now “it’s all gone”.

The heartbreaking moment had ITV2 viewers as equally as emotional, as Amy's first experience of heartbreak played out on national television.

According to the Mirror, Love Island bosses have since whisked Amy out of the villa for some therapy and support as her heartache over Curtis continues.

