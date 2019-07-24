WATCH: Maura Doubts Relationship With Curtis After He Helps Jordan 'Cheat' On Anna

24 July 2019, 15:18

Maura questions her relationship with Curtis after Jordan drama
Maura questions her relationship with Curtis after Jordan drama. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Maura is left questioning Curtis and their entire relationship after he advised Jordan to go after India despite making it official with Anna.

Wednesday's episode of Love Island isn't going to contain a whole lot of love as the aftermath of Jordan and Anna's epic bust up leaves Maura questioning her relationship with Curtis, as he was the person to advise him to pursue India whilst having a new girlfriend.

The episode, which was also include the baby challenge, sees Maura question who she is coupled up with after he broke the news he'd been advising Jordan to explore things with India.

She asks: "For Curtis to give that advice to Jordan, it baffles me. If he was my boyfriend, is that what he would do? Would he pull a girl before chatting to his girlfriend?"

Curtis, however, is still annoyed with Maura for telling Anna, with Maura having to spell it out to him why she immediately told her friend what was going on.

Maura tells my Curtis: "She’s my friend. I care about her. I’m angry that he asked her to be his girlfriend a few days ago and now he’s cracking on with someone else."

Curtis disagrees, saying: "He is brave for doing it!"

Maura says" "Wow. That’s cheating Curtis!"

Curtis and Maura fall out over revealing Jordan's intentions to Anna
Curtis and Maura fall out over revealing Jordan's intentions to Anna. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Maura was applauded by the nation for being a true best friend to Anna in Tuesday's episode, but it seems Curtis doesn't fully understand her actions until later, when he concedes to Maura: "I do see your point of view. I did give the wrong advice to Jordan."

However, she admits that she's left worried by the whole ordeal.

Meanwhile, the baby challenge is finally here, and Anna refuses to take part in the day's events as it means being with Jordan, which we're pretty sure is going to make for awkward viewing.

