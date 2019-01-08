Love Island’s Malin Andersson Asks Fans For "Healing And Prayers" For Baby Consy

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show With Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
8 January 2019, 17:04 | Updated: 8 January 2019, 17:17
Love Island’s Malin Andersson has asked for people to pray for her baby girl.
Love Island 2016 contestant Malin Andersson welcomed baby girl, Consy, with boyfriend Tom Kemp on December 23, 2018.
Love Island’s Malin Andersson Gives Birth Early To Baby Girl After ‘Complications’
After introducing Consy to the world on socials last week, Malin has been keeping her fans updated on her daughter’s progress and has now asked fans for “healing and prayers”.
The reality star's fans were quick to send love and well wishes, with one commenting: “Aww massive congratulations Malin on the arrival of your little girl. Wishing her a speedy recovery so she can be home with you and Tom. Much love x”
View this post on Instagram
Happy New Year..Tom and I are so happy to let you all know that our baby girl CONSY arrived in this world 23rd December 2018, seven weeks early. She is so beautiful, we are totally in love with her and feel so blessed that she is here but unfortunately due to complications, she is currently being cared for at Great Ormond Street - we have received a number of messages over the past week and there has been a lot of speculation and so we wanted to share our news with you so you could hear from us first hand. We are so thankful for the amazing care she is receiving here and promise to update you on her progress but for the time being we hope you can all respect our privacy. We can’t wait to share her with you all soon. Love, Ma & Tom x
She later thanked fans saying: “I can’t thank you all enough. I read all of your msgs although I can’t reply to all I try my best. It really lifts me up.”
Baby Consy remains at Great Ormond Street hospital two weeks after being born with complications seven weeks early.
In a picture posted on Instagram, the TV star sits in front of hospital equipment with the text “Please get all your healing and prayers in for baby Consy,"
Only a few days ago she posted to Twitter followers confessing: “Hardest thing I’ve ever gone through.”
Hardest thing I’ve ever gone through.— Malin Andersson (@MissMalinSara) January 4, 2019
The unique name is a tribute to Malin’s mum who lost her battle with cancer in November 2017.
We’re sending love to Baby Consy, Malin, and Tom.