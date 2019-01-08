Love Island’s Malin Andersson Asks Fans For "Healing And Prayers" For Baby Consy

Love Island’s Malin Andersson reaches out to fans for support. Picture: Instagram

Love Island’s Malin Andersson has asked for people to pray for her baby girl.

Love Island 2016 contestant Malin Andersson welcomed baby girl, Consy, with boyfriend Tom Kemp on December 23, 2018.

After introducing Consy to the world on socials last week, Malin has been keeping her fans updated on her daughter’s progress and has now asked fans for “healing and prayers”.

The reality star's fans were quick to send love and well wishes, with one commenting: “Aww massive congratulations Malin on the arrival of your little girl. Wishing her a speedy recovery so she can be home with you and Tom. Much love x”

She later thanked fans saying: “I can’t thank you all enough. I read all of your msgs although I can’t reply to all I try my best. It really lifts me up.”

Baby Consy remains at Great Ormond Street hospital two weeks after being born with complications seven weeks early.

In a picture posted on Instagram, the TV star sits in front of hospital equipment with the text “Please get all your healing and prayers in for baby Consy,"

Malin Andersson asks fans for "healing and prayers". Picture: Instagram

Only a few days ago she posted to Twitter followers confessing: “Hardest thing I’ve ever gone through.”

Hardest thing I’ve ever gone through. — Malin Andersson (@MissMalinSara) January 4, 2019

The unique name is a tribute to Malin’s mum who lost her battle with cancer in November 2017.

We’re sending love to Baby Consy, Malin, and Tom.

