Love Island Viewers Unimpressed With Lucie Donlan Crying At Tommy & Molly-Mae's Relationship

Love Island viewers slam Lucie Donlan for crying during Tommy & Molly Mae's emotional announcement. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Lucie Donlan's tears during Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague's emotional scene left many unimpressed

Viewers have been left unimpressed with Love Island's Lucie Donlan after she burst into tears as Tommy Fury asked Molly-Mae Hague to be his girlfriend and slammed her as 'selfish' and told the Devonshire surfer to 'find her own man.'

Lucie had repeatedly let her feelings toward Tommy be known, but it seems he had already fallen for Molly and made it official with the help of Curtis Pritchard and his fellow islanders in what made for a pretty adorable TV moment.

However, as Lucie was spotted crying and being comforted by Jordan Hames, viewers were less than sympathetic to the 21-year-old's reaction to to the relationship announcement and vented about it on Twitter.

One user wrote "So Lucie wasn’t crying for molly and Tom she was crying cause she was jealous" whilst another said "I'm so desensitised to Lucie crying."

So Lucie wasn’t crying for molly and Tom she was crying cause she was jealous 💀💀#loveisland pic.twitter.com/rfihW5bixk — Max (@Squire48924795) July 4, 2019

Lucie crying over Tommy asking Molly Mae to be his gf.... you hate to see it #loveisland pic.twitter.com/ci3C99rCpG — Aixsh. 🐾 (@Aieshasthoughts) July 8, 2019

People were also shocked when news emerged that Amy Hart 'walked out of the villa' over heartbreak from her split from Curtis Pritchard, so fans think they've worked out that it means the second dumping will be Lucie Donlan and her current couple, George Rains, as chosen by their fellow islanders.

rah I’m so desensitised to Lucie crying #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ApFAqvgUwi — ho for mourinho (@ngawangdheden) July 8, 2019

We'll have to watch tonight to see if Lucie's time is about to come to an end, but from what people are saying on Twitter, it might not be the most unpopular decision right now!

Lucie crying is getting so so so so old. What’s she got to be upset about I don’t get it. #Loveisalnd pic.twitter.com/pWXcYW1NIw — Bea (@Bea11358724) July 4, 2019

