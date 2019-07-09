Love Island Viewers Unimpressed With Lucie Donlan Crying At Tommy & Molly-Mae's Relationship

9 July 2019, 11:23

Love Island viewers slam Lucie Donlan for crying during Tommy & Molly Mae's emotional announcement
Love Island viewers slam Lucie Donlan for crying during Tommy & Molly Mae's emotional announcement. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Lucie Donlan's tears during Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague's emotional scene left many unimpressed

Viewers have been left unimpressed with Love Island's Lucie Donlan after she burst into tears as Tommy Fury asked Molly-Mae Hague to be his girlfriend and slammed her as 'selfish' and told the Devonshire surfer to 'find her own man.'

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Lucie had repeatedly let her feelings toward Tommy be known, but it seems he had already fallen for Molly and made it official with the help of Curtis Pritchard and his fellow islanders in what made for a pretty adorable TV moment.

However, as Lucie was spotted crying and being comforted by Jordan Hames, viewers were less than sympathetic to the 21-year-old's reaction to to the relationship announcement and vented about it on Twitter.

One user wrote "So Lucie wasn’t crying for molly and Tom she was crying cause she was jealous" whilst another said "I'm so desensitised to Lucie crying."

People were also shocked when news emerged that Amy Hart 'walked out of the villa' over heartbreak from her split from Curtis Pritchard, so fans think they've worked out that it means the second dumping will be Lucie Donlan and her current couple, George Rains, as chosen by their fellow islanders.

We'll have to watch tonight to see if Lucie's time is about to come to an end, but from what people are saying on Twitter, it might not be the most unpopular decision right now!

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Amy Hart is 'in hiding' after leaving the Love Island villa

Amy Hart 'In Hiding' After Walking Out Of Love Island Over Curtis Pritchard Heartbreak
Two new Islanders will arrive in the villa

Love Island Adding Two New Bombshells Chris And Francesca After Dramatic Dumping
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae are officially boyfriend and girlfriend

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Accused Of Faking Tommy Fury Romance After She Avoids Saying 'I Love You'
Amy Hart has 'walked out' of the Love Island villa for good

Amy Hart 'Quits Love Island & Walks Out Villa' After Getting Dumped By Curtis Pritchard
Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard spotted 'holding hands'

Love Island Fix Claims After Amy Hart & Curtis Pritchard Spotted Holding Hands During Craig David DJ Set

Hot On Capital

Exclusive
Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo answer fans' questions

WATCH: Gaten Matarazzo And Caleb McLaughlin Answer Fans' Stranger Things Questions
Camila Cabello fuels rumours of Shawn Mendes romance

Camila Cabello Posts Cryptic Instagram Amid Shawn Mendes Dating Rumours
Camila Cabello's fans loved her blonde look

Camila Cabello Turns Blonde For New Music Video ‘Find You Again’ With Mark Ronson
China Anne McClain cries over Cameron Boyce's death

WATCH: Cameron Boyce's Descendants Co-Star, China Anne McClain, Breaks Down In Tears
Maleficent 2 will hit cinemas in October this year

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil – Cast, Release Date And Trailer Of The New Disney Film Starring Angelina Jolie
Dua Lipa relationship timeline

Dua Lipa's Relationship Timeline From Isaac Carew To Anwar Hadid

More Movies & TV News

The live-action remake of Mulan hits cinemas in March 2020

Mulan Live Action Remake: Trailer, Release Date, Cast And Why Mushu Isn’t In The First Clip
Will Byers hinted at his sexuality in Stranger Things 3

Is Will From Stranger Things Gay? Will Byers Hints At Sexuality In Series 3
Cameron Boyce dies aged 20

Cameron Boyce Dies Aged 20 - Disney 'Descendants' & 'Jessie' Actor
Amy Hart has left the Love Island villa after being dumped by Curtis Pritchard

Amy Hart Briefly Left The Love Island Villa After Being Dumped By Curtis Pritchard
Love Island 2019 has been a dramatic series

Which Love Island 2019 Contestant Are You? Take Our Quiz To Find Out How You'd Handle The Villa Drama