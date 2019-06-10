Lucie Donlan Ex-Boyfriend Left 'Devastated' After She Admits To Cheating On Him Last Year

Love Island's Lucie Donlan admits to cheating on ex-boyfriend Freddie Hare. Picture: Instagram

Love Island's Lucie Donlan's ex-boyfriend claims he had his suspicions after she admits to cheating on national TV.

Love Island's Lucie Donlan admitted to cheating on ex-boyfriend Freddie Hare during a game of "Slide in the DMs" on the ITV2 show. The surfer babe left Freddie heartbroken when she confesses to cheating on him while away in Australia.

Lucie admitted that she cheated on Freddie with YouTuber Alex Boulton during a promotional trip to Australia encouraging gap year students to visit the country.

However, according to her ex, this is the first time he's hearing this. Speaking to a tabloid he reveals: “I’m devastated. Lucie never admitted it to my face, she did it on national TV."

“I had my suspicions but it was heartbreaking to find out I was right all along.” he reveals.

“She made it all about me not picking her up from the airport, but now I know she was seeing someone else.

"She was with someone else when I met her. I suppose it’s a bit of a recurring thing,” awkward.

The 21-year-old previously revealed she gets “bored” quickly in a relationship saying: "I just don’t end up having a boyfriend for more than six months. I think I like the honeymoon stage where it’s fun and exciting but when it starts to get a bit chilled I am like ‘Okay I wanna go on a surf trip - bye.'"

Lucie is currently coupled up with Joe Garratt on Love Island, after a feisty love triangle with boxer Tommy Fury.

