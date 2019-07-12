Love Island The Experience: Win Tickets All Next Week on Capital Breakfast

Love Island The Experience. Picture: ITV2

Calling all Love Island fans, this is the stuff of dreams!

Love Island The Experience is heading to Brighton Beach and Liverpool city centre this summer to bring you the ultimate environment to immerse yourself in recreations of some of the show's most iconic settings.

Get ready to take a selfie around the fire pit, jump into bed in the actual bedroom or even pretend to slag your mate off in the Beach Hut! The event will include a walk of fame where you can pose with your fav Islander, as well as a giant version of the official Love Island water bottle.

Love Island The Experience Is Back. Picture: ITV2

Taking place from the 19th July on Brighton Beach and from 24th July at Liverpool One, both sites will boast the UK's highest definition outdoor LED screens to show a live episode every night as well as exclusive guest appearances from departing Islanders.

Oh and did we mention after each live episode we'll be providing the official after-party with DJ sets from some of your fav presenters?

