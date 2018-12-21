Laura Anderson Responded In The Classiest Way To A Troll Who Called Her “Ugly & Desperate”

21 December 2018, 15:15

Laura Anderson responded to the trolls in the classiest way possible.
Laura Anderson responded to the trolls in the classiest way possible. Picture: Instagram

The Love Island contestant responded in the most dignified way after a troll called her “ugly, pathetic and desperate” in an Instagram comment.

One of the major downsides of fame is the vile trolls that feel the need to comment on your social media, but Love Island’s Laura Anderson dealt with it in the best way possible.

WATCH: Emily Atack Prank Calls Jack Fincham Pretending To Be Dani Dyer

After Laura posted a photo of herself at Winter Wonderland, a troll decided to comment on her post to call her “ugly, pathetic and desperate”.

While this would leave most people upset or angry, Laura proved she was way above sinking to their level and replied, “You’re really pretty. Have a good Christmas”.

She came across as very warm and likeable on Love Island over the summer, and Laura is clearly just as humble in real life too.

Nobody has the right to write such vile comments on others’ pictures, but Laura couldn’t have dealt with this in a more classy way.

> We've Got The Biggest Stars Popping By, And You Can Hear Them Over On Our App!

Latest Love Island News

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham slam 'fake' relationship rumours.

Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham Slam 'Fake' Relationship Rumours With A Passionate Snog After Nativity! The Musical
Emily Atack rang Jack Fincham, pretending to be Dani Dyer

WATCH: Emily Atack Prank Calls Jack Fincham Pretending To Be Dani Dyer

I'm A Celebrity

Jack Fincham & Dani Dyer's reality show 'Life After Love Island' airs January 2019

Jack & Dani: Life After Love Island: Release Date, Danny Dyer & What To Expect
Laura Anderson's relationship 'over' after promotional holiday with boyfriend Max Morley

Love Island's Max Morley Addresses Laura Anderson Split Rumours After 'Photoshoot Holiday'
Caroline Flack and boyfriend Andrew Brady

Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady: Relationship Details Revealed Including How They Met To Their Engagement

More Movies & TV News

The Show Has Been A Huge Hit With Fans

A To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel Has Been Confirmed - Here's All The Info
Love Island fans call out Hayley Hughes for 'faking' lack of general knowledge

Love Island Fans Think Hayley Hughes Is Faking Her Lack Of General Knowledge
Twitter thread suggesting Strictly Come Dancing winner was fixed

This Strictly Come Dancing 'Fix' Theory Says Stacey Dooley Was Always Going To Win
Joe Sugg announced his relationship with Dianne Buswell on Instagram

Joe Sugg's Gran Reveals He's "Head Over Heels" For Dance Partner, Dianne Buswell
Lili Reinhart has taken a break from Twitter after the feuds online

Lili Reinhart Gives Up "Toxic" Twitter After Feuds With YouTube Star, Elijah Daniel