Laura Anderson Responded In The Classiest Way To A Troll Who Called Her “Ugly & Desperate”

Laura Anderson responded to the trolls in the classiest way possible. Picture: Instagram

The Love Island contestant responded in the most dignified way after a troll called her “ugly, pathetic and desperate” in an Instagram comment.

One of the major downsides of fame is the vile trolls that feel the need to comment on your social media, but Love Island’s Laura Anderson dealt with it in the best way possible.

After Laura posted a photo of herself at Winter Wonderland, a troll decided to comment on her post to call her “ugly, pathetic and desperate”.

While this would leave most people upset or angry, Laura proved she was way above sinking to their level and replied, “You’re really pretty. Have a good Christmas”.

She came across as very warm and likeable on Love Island over the summer, and Laura is clearly just as humble in real life too.

Nobody has the right to write such vile comments on others’ pictures, but Laura couldn’t have dealt with this in a more classy way.

