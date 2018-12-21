WATCH: Emily Atack Prank Calls Jack Fincham Pretending To Be Dani Dyer

21 December 2018, 08:36

Emily Atack took it upon herself to prank call Jack Fincham, pretending to be his Love Island girlfriend, Dani Dyer.

When you've got Queen of the I'm A Celebrity... jungle and all-round funny gal, Emily Atack, with you, there's only one thing to do... Prank Jack Fincham.

Emily joined Rob Howard after leaving the likes of Harry Redknapp and James McVey behind, to show off her impeccable impression of Love Island's Dani Dyer.

Emily Atack caught up with Rob Howard
Picture: Capital

The The Inbetweeners star called Jack pretending to be his girlfriend, Dani, which started off pretty well.

Jack seemed pretty shocked and confused by it all, until... He told us that Dani was actually stood right in front of him. Ah. This is awkward now, isn't it?

Emily had to confess that she wasn't actually the person he'd spent several months with in a Spanish villa, but Emily Atack pretending to be Dani. At least you didn't look super creepy. Nope. Not at all, Em.

