Fans Figure Out Who Grace Couples Up With In Casa Amor

Love Island viewers have predicted who Grace will go back to the villa with. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island viewers have worked out who Grace is going to take back to the main Love Island villa.

Grace Rosà Jackson has viewers convinced they know which boy she’s taking back to the main Love Island villa after getting to know the new bombshells in Casa Amor.

The entrepreneur hit things off with Moziah and Blade, but fans have predicted who she’ll couple up with after one of the boys appeared to ‘give her the ick’.

One person wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Now if i said Moziah and Grace could be my winners if they recouple,” as another said: “Blade gave Grace the ick. She going back to the villa with Moziah.”

Love Island's Grace turned heads in Casa Amor amongst the bombshells. Picture: Grace Rosa Jackson/Instagram

After getting interrupted by Blade during a couple of their chats, Grace pulled Moziah to the balcony for a private chat and asked to kiss him somewhere more secret, heading into the bedroom for a kiss so she could decide which guy she was more attracted to.

“Nah Grace n Moziah’s chemistry is up there! She couldn’t wait to kiss him, love that for her!” commented another viewer.

Pointing out their similar calm energies, a fourth fan wrote: “Tbh blade is a bit too much like joey so i think moziah is a bit better suited for Grace…like he’s just calm [sic].”

Later on they were seen in the gym with Moziah squatting while Grace was on his shoulders.

Grace had a kiss with Moziah on Love Island. Picture: Grace Rosa Jackson/Instagram

Blade then joined her for a chat, asking for a hug before they caught up where he told her how strongly he feels about her.

“Blade is gagging to get into the main villa it’s embarrassing,” read one post.

“Blade really wants in that villa. Him pulling such a savage move says it all,” said another.

