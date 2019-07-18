Curtis Pritchard Leaves Fans Cringing During 'Naughty Girl' Love Island Bedroom Scene

18 July 2019, 11:22 | Updated: 18 July 2019, 11:27

Curtis Pritchard calls Maura a 'naughty girl' during steamy bedroom scene
Curtis Pritchard calls Maura a 'naughty girl' during steamy bedroom scene. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins got steamy in Wednesday night's episode and some of the dialogue between has made people seriously cringe.

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins got very up close and personal in Wednesday night's Love Island episode whilst sleeping on a bed together outside and their steamy session left little to the imagination as Curtis labelled Maura a 'naughty girl'.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

The pair have decided to take to sleeping on the day bed outside together seeing as they aren't officially coupled up it seems and are over taking things slow, getting up to serious bits under the duvet which saw a ruffled Curtis say "I didn't expect that to happen."

One fan couldn't contain their disapproval at witnessing their duvet action: "Catching up on last nights #loveisland...things I didn’t need to hear this early in the morning, Curtis calling Maura a ‘naughty girl" with others unable to hide how much they were cringing at the situation.

It has been rumoured that couples are getting down to business within the villa, but the producers have made the decision to not put as much emphasis on the bedroom scenes to protect the islanders' reputations and mental health.

When Danny and Jourdan stopped by for a chat, they confirmed that there were definitely bits going down at night, but producers are being respectful to people, and hey, it's 2019, we totally get that.

People are not here for Curtis's dirty talk to Maura on Love Island
People are not here for Curtis's dirty talk to Maura on Love Island. Picture: Twitter/@niamhhilmoour

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

The Love Island final is Monday 29th July

Love Island Final 2019: When Season Five Will Be Coming To An End
Joanna and Jack Fowler are BFFs and nobody knew

Joanna Chimonides' Emotional Airport Reunion With Jack Fowler Saw Them Watching Love Island Together
Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson are super loved up in their new relationship

Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Relationship Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix Star And Love Island Hunk's Romance
Joanna Chimonides was upset watching Michael say he still had feelings for Amber

Joanna Chimonides Says Love Island ‘Is Hard To Watch’ As Michael Griffiths Admits Feelings For Ex Amber Gill
Amy Hart is joining the Loose Women panel next week

Love Island’s Amy Hart Lands Guest Panelist Job On Loose Women

Hot On Capital

Complete this quiz to see if you can stop Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello from being photo'd kissing

QUIZ: Can You Stop Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello From Being Papped Kissing?

Shawn Mendes

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan as old men is hilarious

Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi Used The Ageing App & The Results Are Priceless
Stranger Things 3 has an iconic 80s-themed soundtrack

Stranger Things 3 Soundtrack: Every Song You Hear In The Netflix Series
Instagram is trialling hiding the amount of likes users receive

Instagram News: Picture-Sharing App Hides Likes From Users In New Trial In Australia
Harry Styles is in the running to play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid

Harry Styles To Play Prince Eric In The Little Mermaid? One Direction Star ‘In Talks’ To Join Live-Action Disney Remake
Tom Walker helped a fan propose to his girlfriend

WATCH: Tom Walker Helps A Fan Propose Through Song

More Movies & TV News

Raye discovers she's written the first track on Beyoncé's latest project

WATCH: The Moment Beyoncé Tells Raye Her Song Is The First Track On Lion King Album

Beyoncé

Love Island fans think India Reynolds has been in the villa before

People Are Convinced India Reynolds Has Been In The Love Island Villa Before
Fans believe Barb could be the American prisoner in Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things 3: Is Barb The American Prisoner In Post-Credits Scene?
Lucie Donlan spills the tea on Michael and Amber's relationship

Lucie Donlan Reveals The Side Of Michael & Amber's Love Island Relationship We Didn't See
Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen translate 'Circle of Life' lyrics

WATCH: Seth Rogen And Billy Eichner Translate 'Circle Of Life' Lyrics Into English