Curtis Pritchard Leaves Fans Cringing During 'Naughty Girl' Love Island Bedroom Scene

Curtis Pritchard calls Maura a 'naughty girl' during steamy bedroom scene. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins got steamy in Wednesday night's episode and some of the dialogue between has made people seriously cringe.

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins got very up close and personal in Wednesday night's Love Island episode whilst sleeping on a bed together outside and their steamy session left little to the imagination as Curtis labelled Maura a 'naughty girl'.

The pair have decided to take to sleeping on the day bed outside together seeing as they aren't officially coupled up it seems and are over taking things slow, getting up to serious bits under the duvet which saw a ruffled Curtis say "I didn't expect that to happen."

One fan couldn't contain their disapproval at witnessing their duvet action: "Catching up on last nights #loveisland...things I didn’t need to hear this early in the morning, Curtis calling Maura a ‘naughty girl" with others unable to hide how much they were cringing at the situation.

Catching up on last nights #loveisland things I didn’t need to hear this early in the morning, Curtis calling Maura a ‘naughty girl’ 🤢🤢🤢 — Jess Kearney (@jesskearney9) July 18, 2019

When Curtis said “naughty girl” to Maura when they were doing bits:#loveisland pic.twitter.com/Hh0WHLjRsB — tasha 🕊 (@eds_shirtsleeve) July 17, 2019

It has been rumoured that couples are getting down to business within the villa, but the producers have made the decision to not put as much emphasis on the bedroom scenes to protect the islanders' reputations and mental health.

When Danny and Jourdan stopped by for a chat, they confirmed that there were definitely bits going down at night, but producers are being respectful to people, and hey, it's 2019, we totally get that.

People are not here for Curtis's dirty talk to Maura on Love Island. Picture: Twitter/@niamhhilmoour

Do they have to turn the sound right up when Curtis growls “naughty girl” at Maura ?? #loveisland #keepitpg — Helena Horton (@horton_official) July 17, 2019

