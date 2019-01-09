Love Island’s Chris Hughes’s Brother Has Been Diagnosed With Testicular Cancer

Chris Hughes revealed his brother has been diagnosed with testicular cancer. Picture: Instagram

The You Vs Chris & Kem star had appeared on This Morning to have a live testicle exam to raise awareness of the condition, which spurred his brother, Ben, on to get checked.

Love Island’s Chris Hughes has revealed to his fans that his brother has been diagnosed with testicular cancer after getting a check-up following Chris’s live testicular exam on This Morning.

Chris told fans that his appearance on the show spurred his brother to check his own testicles, and found a lump which has now been confirmed to be cancerous.

He wrote on Instagram, “A sad day. My brother was diagnosed with testicular cancer this lunchtime, in which we pray for a kind prognosis. He came into my room at 3am the morning after my testicular examination on tv, clearly struggling to sleep, telling me he’d found a lump and asked me if he’s checking it right.

“To which I told him, ‘Ben, it’s 3am, I’ll look in the morning, but if there’s a lump, go and check it checked tomorrow with the doctor’. Today he sent me a message telling me the news, and thanking me for making him aware, else he’d never have known he had cancer..

“That literally broke my heart. Testicular cancer is a silent killer, men need realise this and check themselves regularly. It takes 10 seconds. Please do it.”

Chris, who is one of five brothers, has always been open and honest in trying to raise awareness for testicular cancer after having undergone his own scare, and even went on This Morning in November 2018 to have a live examination.

Fans praised him for making the bold move in order to encourage other men not to be embarrassed to get themselves checked, and he revealed a scar on his testicle from his own health scare.

He explained at the time, “I was diagnosed with two separate conditions, I had operations but there was no long term damage.

“I was around 14 and I noticed like a build up of veins and eventually got it looked at [six years later, aged 20] and they referred to hospitals and I ended up having three operations on my left testicle, and that was more down to safety with infertility, because the veins take oxygen.

“My sperm count was quite low, I have had a hydrocele. I have had four operations on them. It surrounded my left side and I had keyhole [surgery] in my hip region but that didn’t work and I have a big scar across my pubic region where they’ve cut in and coiled the veins off in that area to hopefully settle them down slightly.”

Chris Hughes has used his fame to raise awareness of testicular cancer. Picture: Instagram

Chris also revealed that he wished he hadn’t been embarrassed to get it sorted earlier and has frozen his sperm in order to give him a better chance of having children in the future.

He explained, “My two brothers are completely infertile… although one brother does have a child now, it was a miracle child.

“But my other brother, Will, does not have a sperm in his body. My count was quite low but I did get some frozen.

“Altogether I’ve had four operations [on my testicles]. And my cousin had testicular cancer. It was secondary because he only discovered it after suffering with awful stomach cramps…”

There are approximately 2,300 diagnoses of testicular cancer in the UK per year but it has a survival rate of 98% according to Cancer Research, if caught in time.

