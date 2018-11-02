Love Island’s Charlie Brake Spotted ‘Kissing’ Chyna Ellis

2 November 2018, 16:27

The pair apparently hit off after a night out
The pair apparently hit off after a night out. Picture: instagram

Charlie Brake was photographed holding hands with TOWIE’s Ferne McCan earlier this week, less than a month after dumping Ellie Brown.

But it looks like the millionaire has now apparently moved on again with former Love Islander Chyna Ellis.

According to reports, the pair were seen ‘kissing’ during a night out in Essex at celebrity hotspot Sheesh.

Love Island’s Ellie Brown Posts Defiant Video After Charlie Brake Went Insta-Official With His New Girlfriend

View this post on Instagram

Monaco nights 🇲🇨

A post shared by Charlie Brake (@charliebrake1) on

A source told a tabloid: “Charlie and Chyna were chatting for a while before they started snogging.

“They couldn’t keep their hands off each other and didn’t seem to care who could see them kissing.

“Charlie seemed really into Chyna and she didn’t hold back!”

The 23-year-old rose to fame on this year’s series of Love Island and left the dating show in a relationship with Ellie Brown. (Chyna is also a former Love Island star but she appeared on the series the year before him).

But it wasn’t meant to be and the pair went their separate ways in October.

Ellie has now moved on with Joey Essex, so it’s doubtful she’ll be bothered he’s also moved on.

Ferne McCan, on the other hand, may be feeling a little more #muggedoff.

