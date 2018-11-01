Love Island’s Ellie Brown Confirms New Romance With Joey Essex

Ellie Brown has well and truly moved on from her split. Picture: instagram

Ellie Brown has officially confirmed she is dating Joey Essex!

The Love Islander only split from Charlie Brake last month, but it looks like she’s now smitten with her new boo.

She took to Instagram to share a loved-up video of the pair smooching, with their arms around each other.

Charlie who?! Picture: instagram

Rumours that the pair were dating did the rounds a few weeks ago when they were apparently spotted kissing on a night out in Essex. A source said at the time: “Ellie and Joey were all over each other at Sheesh – kissing and flirting together.

"They met for the first time there on Wednesday and immediately hit it off drinking and partying until the early hours.”

Apparently, Joey was the perfect ‘distraction’ for Ellie who was left gutted when Charlie, who she met on this year’s Love Island, supposedly dumped her via social media.

Ellie isn’t the only one who has moved on with a TOWIE star. According to reports, Charlie is now rumoured to be getting close to Ferne McCann!