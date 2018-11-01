Love Island’s Ellie Brown Confirms New Romance With Joey Essex

1 November 2018, 15:17

Ellie Brown has well and truly moved on from her split
Ellie Brown has well and truly moved on from her split. Picture: instagram

Ellie Brown has officially confirmed she is dating Joey Essex!

The Love Islander only split from Charlie Brake last month, but it looks like she’s now smitten with her new boo.

She took to Instagram to share a loved-up video of the pair smooching, with their arms around each other.

Love Island’s Ellie Brown Posts Defiant Video After Charlie Brake Went Insta-Official With His New Girlfriend

Charlie who?!
Charlie who?! Picture: instagram

Rumours that the pair were dating did the rounds a few weeks ago when they were apparently spotted kissing on a night out in Essex. A source said at the time: “Ellie and Joey were all over each other at Sheesh – kissing and flirting together.

"They met for the first time there on Wednesday and immediately hit it off drinking and partying until the early hours.”

View this post on Instagram

☀️✨✨

A post shared by Ellie Brown (@brown.elle) on

Apparently, Joey was the perfect ‘distraction’ for Ellie who was left gutted when Charlie, who she met on this year’s Love Island, supposedly dumped her via social media.

Ellie isn’t the only one who has moved on with a TOWIE star. According to reports, Charlie is now rumoured to be getting close to Ferne McCann!

Latest Love Island News

Ellie Brown has well and truly moved on from her split

Love Island’s Ellie Brown Confirms New Romance With Joey Essex
Cally Jane Beech has called out ex, Luis Morrison, on Twitter

Love Island's Cally Jane Beech Accuses Luis Morrison Of Cheating On Her While Pregnant
Dani Dyer was dared to face her phobias - including snakes and spiders

WATCH: Dani Dyer Was Tortured By Snakes, Spiders And Creepy-Crawlies
Ferne Mcann slams accusations she was in contact with Charlie Brake during relationship with Ellie Brown

Ferne McCann Slams Zara McDermott's Claims She DM'd Charlie Brake During Ellie Brown Relationship
Megan Barton-Hanson found love with Wes Nelson on this year's Love Island

Pete Wicks Spills The Tea On ‘Night With Megan Barton-Hanson’

More Movies & TV News

I'm A Celeb launch date has been revealed

I'm A Celeb 2018 Launch Date 'Revealed'

'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' has been given the horror trailer treatment by Netflix

Netflix Turned 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Into a Terrifying Horror Movie Trailer
The Kissing Booth was transformed into a horror film by Netflix

Netflix Just Turned 'The Kissing Booth' Into A Horror For Halloween
James Argent was taken to hospital after crashing his motorbike for a second time

TOWIE's James 'Arg' Argent Shares Photo From Hospital After Moped Crash
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell respond to dating rumours in new video

Strictly's Joe Sugg Labelled "Boyfriend" By Dancer Dianne Buswell Days After Kiss Rumours