WATCH: Love Island's Anton's Mum Has Released A Rap About Shaving His Bum
29 July 2019, 10:22 | Updated: 29 July 2019, 10:37
After Anton Danyluk announced that his mother shaves his bum, she dropped a rap about it.
On the first episode of 2019's Love Island, Anton Danyluk declared to the millions of viewers that his mother, Sherie Ann, shaves his bum.
Now, as the series comes to a close, she has aimed to cash in on this by releasing her own tune, 'Razor Rap'.
Parodying The Merrymen's hit 'Feeling Hot Hot Hot', Sherie questionably sings "Shaves his bum, bum, bum... I'm Anton's mum, mum, mum."
The bonkers video was shared on Anton's Twitter, to his 33.1k followers, with the caption "Here she is with her RAP DEBUT It's Anton's Mum Sherie Ann with the 'Razor Rap'".
Anton just missed out on the Love Island final, with Belle. Love Island ends on Monday, 29 July.