Love Island's Amy Hart's £20k Surgery Transformation Including Boob Job & Veneers

Amy Hart's transformation from air hostess to Love Islander. Picture: ITV2 Love Island/ Instgram @amyhartxo

Amy Hart has opened up about the work she's had done including a boob job and a full set of veneers to give the former air hostess a whole new look.

Love Island's announced it's 2019 line-up and one contestant, Amy Hart, has spent some serious cash on a make-over including a boob job, a whole new set of nashers and hair extensions, giving her a whole new look that's 'given her the confidence' to compete in beauty pageants and apply for the ITV2 show.

She revealed to The Mirror that she borrowed £5,000 from her grandparents to get her breasts enlarged and paid them back every penny over the course of two and half years.

The former air hostess also confessed she got a full new set of teeth at £650 per tooth, saying: "I've got 20 veneers, they need redoing."

"I had gappy teeth as a child because I had braces. My mum had bad teeth her whole life so she let me have them."

Amy Hart's veneers gave her the confidence to apply to Love Island. Picture: ITV2 Love Island

Of all the work she has had done, it was her teeth that Amy credits for giving her the confidence to live her best life and apply for the show:

"Everything I've done in my life - my job, pageants and applying for this - I would never have done if I hadn't had my teeth done."Your smile is the first thing people see about you. The best thing I've had done is my teeth."

She's also caught attention from the media previously from partying with Liam Payne, sparking rumours that the pair were dating, although she insists nothing happened between the pair.

Her job as a BA air hostess has taken her all over the world and seen her encounter celebrities such as Jack Whitehall, Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay, but she's sacrificed it to join the dating show in search of love!

Amy Hart's job as an air hostess has seen her meet famous faces. Picture: Instagram @Amyhartxo

