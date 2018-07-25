Love Island's Adam Collard Declared His Love For Zara McDermott With New Tribute Tattoo

25 July 2018, 12:19

Adam Collard Zara McDermott tattoo

Adam Collard has gone to the ultimate length to prove his love for new girlfriend Zara McDermott is serious.

Most people had their doubts about whether Adam Collard and Zara McDermott could make it outside the Love Island villa but it looks like it’s getting very serious for the couple… as Adam revealed his tribute tattoo for his new girlfriend last night.

Did You Know The Love Islanders Were In SO Many Music Videos?

Zara took to her Instagram story to show off Adam’s new ink to all her followers, as she gushed about his dedication to her.

It comes after the couple were reunited after Adam was voted out of Love Island and Zara had promised to wait for him on the outside. Fans were initially uncertain about how well the couple would do on the outside as Adam recoupled in the villa, but managed to stay faithful to Zara.

Adam admitted, “It's so much better [being out of the villa]. I can take her on a real date instead of going down to the bean bags. I can actually take her for food and go for nice drinks. It's been amazing.

“Zara's family and her little brother's amazing and I'm enjoying being with her. I think I've been home [to Newcastle] twice in however long I've been back.

“I've probably only been home for 24 hours, so it's definitely a good sign. And I think [moving in together is] something we'll probably look toward soon. I think it's natural to speak about your future, and I think we are being realistic about things.

“I want to move forward with Zara, and I've never felt like this about anyone before. Whether that was because of Love Island or not, it still happened.”

> We've Got All Of Your Love Island News And Gossip Over On Our App!

Latest Love Island News

Love Island Wes Nelson parents

Love Island Wes Nelson Parents: Who Are They As Girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson Worries She’ll Disappoint Them
Celebs Go Dating line Up

WATCH: Love Island’s Eyal Booker, Olivia Attwood & More Join Celebs Go Dating
Love Island party

Get Tickets To Watch The Love Island Final At Capital's Viewing Party Plus Celeb Q&A!
Alexandra Love Island kiss

Love Island Spoiler: Alexandra's Kiss Secret Is Exposed Leaving One Islander Feeling Mugged Off
Love Island's Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer

Love Island's Jack Fincham Sparks Rumours He's Left The Villa

More Movies & TV News

Simon Pegg on Capital Breakfast w/ Roman Kemp

WATCH: Simon Pegg Performs A Moving Rendition Of Cardi B's 'I Like It'
Riverdale Season 3

Riverdale Season 3: Cast, Release Date, News And Trailer Revealed
Celebrity Big Brother 2018 eye

Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Rumours, Start Date And Potential Line Up Revealed
Henry Cavill Sonny Jay Word Sneak

WATCH: Henry Cavill Gets REALLY Freaked Out By Sonny Jay's Weird Questions...
Made In Chelsea in Croatia cast

Made In Chelsea Croatia: When Does It Start? Who Are The Cast? Details Revealed