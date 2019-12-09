Roman Kemp's 'I'm A Celebrity' 2019 Jungle Highlights & Best Bits

Roman Kemp's jungle highlights from 'I'm A Celeb' 2019. Picture: ITV/ I'm A Celeb

Roman Kemp has officially left the 'I'm A Celebrity' jungle, coming third, and has had some truly iconic and unforgettable moments, so let's take a look back to a few of his best bits.

Our very own Roman Kemp has left the I'm A Celebrity jungle 2019 and WHAT an incredible journey he's been on, from making some celebrity friends for life and charming the nation during his epic stint on the ITV show.

I’m A Celeb Fans Want Roman Kemp & Kate Garraway To Host Their Own Show Together After 'Jungle Radio' Trial

So, it's only right we take a look back through some of Ro's best bits...

'Excelling' at every impersonation, ever.

The 2019 series wouldn't have been the same without Roman freaking everyone out with his accurate A F impersonations of everyone from Caitlyn Jenner to Ant & Dec and of course, our favourite, Harry Styles.

It turns out, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer even saw his impersonation, and we managed to get Haz' to give us his best impression of Roman doing him at the Jingle Bell Ball in a true Inception moment, and you know what, it wasn't half bad!

And remember, it's not just another day, it's another day to excel!

Couldn't hide his emotion when good pal James Haskell was eliminated

Ooh, he's getting us all teary just watching it back.. Roman got pretty upset when his good pal James got booted out the jungle and couldn't hold back the tears.

His camp mates leapt to comfort him in his moment of need which proved just how much everyone has bonded during their time in the Australian jungle, and we can't wait for the pair to be reunited!

Gave Spandau Ballet's 'Gold' a whirl on Karaoke

Turns out Roman is a man of many hidden talents, as he humbly took to the jungle mic and belted out dad, Martin Kemp's band's biggest hit, 'Gold', and you know what... the boy can sing!

Ro' whipped the classic out more than once across the series, with the whole camp bursting into the 80s pop song at one point, which made for some truly classic TV.

Getting a coconut to the coconuts

There's not much to be said about this painful but hilarious moment, so we'll let the Titanic music speak for us, and Roman's bruised coconuts...

Hosting his own Jungle radio show with the legend that is, Kate Garraway

It was a moment of TV perfection when Roman got to show off his radio skills along with fellow presenter and new BFF, Kate Garraway for the chance for the camp to win some luxury items... and it was epic!

