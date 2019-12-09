Roman Kemp's 'I'm A Celebrity' 2019 Jungle Highlights & Best Bits

9 December 2019, 11:48

Roman Kemp's jungle highlights from 'I'm A Celeb' 2019
Roman Kemp's jungle highlights from 'I'm A Celeb' 2019. Picture: ITV/ I'm A Celeb

Roman Kemp has officially left the 'I'm A Celebrity' jungle, coming third, and has had some truly iconic and unforgettable moments, so let's take a look back to a few of his best bits.

Our very own Roman Kemp has left the I'm A Celebrity jungle 2019 and WHAT an incredible journey he's been on, from making some celebrity friends for life and charming the nation during his epic stint on the ITV show.

I’m A Celeb Fans Want Roman Kemp & Kate Garraway To Host Their Own Show Together After 'Jungle Radio' Trial

So, it's only right we take a look back through some of Ro's best bits...

'Excelling' at every impersonation, ever.

The 2019 series wouldn't have been the same without Roman freaking everyone out with his accurate A F impersonations of everyone from Caitlyn Jenner to Ant & Dec and of course, our favourite, Harry Styles.

It turns out, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer even saw his impersonation, and we managed to get Haz' to give us his best impression of Roman doing him at the Jingle Bell Ball in a true Inception moment, and you know what, it wasn't half bad!

And remember, it's not just another day, it's another day to excel!

View this post on Instagram

gonna tell my kids this was caitlyn jenner.

A post shared by Roman Kemp (@romankemp) on

Couldn't hide his emotion when good pal James Haskell was eliminated

Ooh, he's getting us all teary just watching it back.. Roman got pretty upset when his good pal James got booted out the jungle and couldn't hold back the tears.

His camp mates leapt to comfort him in his moment of need which proved just how much everyone has bonded during their time in the Australian jungle, and we can't wait for the pair to be reunited!

Gave Spandau Ballet's 'Gold' a whirl on Karaoke

Turns out Roman is a man of many hidden talents, as he humbly took to the jungle mic and belted out dad, Martin Kemp's band's biggest hit, 'Gold', and you know what... the boy can sing!

Ro' whipped the classic out more than once across the series, with the whole camp bursting into the 80s pop song at one point, which made for some truly classic TV.

Romandeau Ballet ✨

Romandeau Ballet ✨

A post shared by Roman Kemp (@romankemp) on

Getting a coconut to the coconuts

There's not much to be said about this painful but hilarious moment, so we'll let the Titanic music speak for us, and Roman's bruised coconuts...

Leo could never. 🌰

Leo could never. 🌰

A post shared by Roman Kemp (@romankemp) on

Hosting his own Jungle radio show with the legend that is, Kate Garraway

It was a moment of TV perfection when Roman got to show off his radio skills along with fellow presenter and new BFF, Kate Garraway for the chance for the camp to win some luxury items... and it was epic!

Roman Kemp is finally coming back home

Capital's Roman Kemp Finishes In Third Place On I'm A Celeb After Making It To The Final With Jacqueline Jossa & Andy Whyment
Sonny Jay spoke to Kate Garraway in Australia

I’m A Celeb’s Kate Garraway Discusses Plans For ‘Jungle Night Out’ With Campmates Including Roman Kemp And Caitlyn Jenner
Andy Whyment is in the I'm A Celeb final

I’m A Celeb’s Andy Whyment's Lung Condition At Birth Had His Parents Convinced He'd 'Be A Star'
James Haskell and Caitlyn Jenner became good friends in the jungle

James Haskell Greeted Caitlyn Jenner On The Jungle Bridge After Her Family Didn’t Show Up For I’m A Celebrity Exit
I'm A Celeb's Cyclone challenge is back

I'm A Celeb's Kate Garraway Takes On Iconic Celebrity Cyclone Trial In Hilarious Teaser For Tonight's Show
Caitlyn Jenner was the seventh campmate to leave the jungle

I’m A Celeb Fans 'Heartbroken' For Caitlyn Jenner After None Of Her Kardashian/Jenner Family Greeted Her As She Exited The Jungle

Taylor Swift performed her new Christmas song at the JBB

Taylor Swift Performs 'Christmas Tree Farm' Live For The First Time At The Jingle Bell Ball 2019

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles performed at the 2019 Jingle Bell Ball

A-Z Of Every Iconic Performance From The 2019 Jingle Bell Ball

Jingle Bell Ball

Taylor Swift performed a medley of her hits at the JBB

Taylor Swift Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Magical Medley Including 'Lover' And New Song 'Christmas Tree Farm'

Taylor Swift

Sam Feldt at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Sam Feldt Put On His Own Christmas Party At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Sam Smith brought the house down with their club hit set

Sam Smith Slayed Their Smash Hit Set At The 2019 Jingle Bell Ball

Sam Smith

JBB's on stage moments on Sunday

Jingle Bell Ball 2019: From Taylor Swift To Sam Smith - The Best On Stage Moments From Sunday At The O2

Jingle Bell Ball

Jacqueline Jossa has had a rough journey in the jungle

I’m A Celeb Fans Are 'Worried' About Jacqueline Jossa’s Mental Health Following Dan Osborne Cheating Claims
Dan Osborne denied the new cheating claims

Dan Osborne Slams Claims He 'Cheated' On I'm A Celeb Star Wife Jacqueline Jossa In 'Threesome' With Chloe Ayling & Natalie Nunn
Love Island's winter 2020 series returns 8 January

When Does Winter Love Island Start? Latest Trailer Of The 2020 Series Sends Fans Into Meltdown
Roman Kemp breaks down on I'm A Celeb

Roman Kemp Breaks Down On I'm A Celeb After Girlfriend Sophie's Letter From Home
Series 2 is coming this year!

'You’ Season 2 Release Date Confirmed & Details About The Netflix Show's Plot & Cast
The live-action remake of Mulan hits cinemas in March 2020

Mulan Live Action Remake: Trailer, Release Date, Cast And Why Mushu Isn’t In The First Clip