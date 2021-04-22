All The Moments Harry Styles Fans Can Expect To See In My Policeman As Intimate Scenes Revealed

The production for My Policeman is underway, starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson. Picture: Getty

As My Policeman is underway, here are some moments Harry Styles fans can expect to see from the upcoming movie, including his blonde transformation and some steamy scenes.

Harry Styles fans have been buzzing about the release of My Policeman ever since he wrapped Don’t Worry, Darling, alongside Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde.

The upcoming movie, which is currently under production in Brighton and London, will see the former One Direction star playing the role of PC Tom Burgess in the movie adaptation of the book by the same name.

My Policeman will see the love story unfold between police officer Tom (Harry) and Marion (Emma Corrin) when a few years later Tom meets a man named Patrick (David Dawson), and they get wrapped in a love affair, which would've been considered unacceptable in the 1950s era it's set in.

With more details being revealed about the production of the upcoming movie, here are three moments fans can expect to see in the film.

Harry Styles will play police officer, Tom Burgess, in My Policeman. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles’ sex scenes with David Dawson

Harry is reportedly set to strip off for some intimate scenes with his co-star David, as their characters Tom and Patrick have a secret love affair in the movie.

According to this tabloid, Harry is said to be “really excited” about the challenge of filming the racy scenes.

An insider told the publication: “Harry will be having sex on screen and they want it to look as real as possible,” adding that the plan is to shoot two intimate scenes “then another scene where Harry is naked on his own”.

“Not much is going to be left to the imagination. Harry is throwing himself into this new role and is really excited about the challenge, even though it’s a daunting task,” they added.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star is also said to be challenging himself within his new role, with the source adding: “He always wants to do things that people wouldn’t expect and challenge what people think about him — and this film will really do that.”

David Dawson will play the role of Tom Burgess' lover, Patrick, in My Policeman. Picture: PA

Harry Styles’ blonde transformation

Haz’s fans everywhere were sent into meltdown recently after thinking a picture of a blonde Chris Pine was actually Harry.

However, those who love the ‘Adore You’ singer’s natural locks shouldn’t get too attached either as it was reported that he is, in fact, “planning” to go blonde for the film role.

We’re excited to see his new transformation!

Emma Corrin will play the role of Marion in My Policeman. Picture: PA

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin’s friendship blossom on-screen

Harry and The Crown’s Emma Corrin first became pals in 2019 and have remained close over the years.

Haz even dog sat for her once!

Needless to say, fans are excited to see their friendship blossom on screen as they play husband and wife, Tom and Marion.

