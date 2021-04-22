Harry Styles Joins James Corden, Awkwafina & More In Gucci’s Talk Show Spin-Off

22 April 2021, 15:29 | Updated: 22 April 2021, 16:33

Harry Styles stars in Gucci's Beloved campaign
Harry Styles stars in Gucci's Beloved campaign. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles joined a bunch A-listers for Gucci’s old school Hollywood glamour-inspired TV talk show campaign.

Gucci’s latest campaign, Beloved, sees some of the world’s biggest stars coming together for the brand’s most beloved handbags to date.

Harry Styles is among the celebrities displaying the iconic arm candy in a late night TV talk show spin-off hosted by James Corden.

An Unseen Harry Styles Picture In The Studio Has Made Fans Nostalgic

Serena Williams, Dakota Johnson, Diane Keaton, Awkwafina and Sienna Miller joined The Late Late Show host in the set, each bringing to the sofa one of the luxury brand’s elusive handbags.

Harry Styles' fashion credentials have no limits
Harry Styles' fashion credentials have no limits. Picture: Getty

“We decided to show the concept of ‘Beloved’ in an ironic way,” Alessandro Michele said of the campaign. “There were two stars: the bag and the actual talent. A game of cross-references between the two great protagonists.”

Harry was given the Jackie 1961 bag for his scene, topping off his to-die-for outfit which included a brown fur coat and denim wide-leg trousers.

Underneath, he teamed the look with a silk orange shirt, buttoned down of course to display his trademark chest tattoos.

In his spoof interview with Corden the duo awkwardly laugh for almost a whole minute as the chat show host teases the time he found the pop star “quite late at night at the back of that diner.”

They then have a lengthy awkward silence in the green room as Haz awaits his car to pick him up.

The stars are close friends IRL but the uncomfortable silence just proves how Harry has become an acting phenomenon over the last few years.

Dakota has a similar exchange with James as the two spend the interview talking over each other while Awkwafina calls Corden “obsessed” with her.

Serena catches up with James in her dressing room where she tells him, “you can ask me anything,” only for her to spend the majority of her interview slot waving and clapping at the crowd.

Obsessed with this energy.

Actress Sienna then can’t find her way to the studio, living out every chat show host’s worst nightmare as she wanders late onto the set only to find it empty as James has darted off to look for her.

Each of the stars of course have a Gucci handbag on their arm the entire time, in the most glamorous outfits by designer Alessandro Michele.

