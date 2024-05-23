Bridgerton's Hannah Dodd Opens Up About Taking Over From Ruby Stokes As Francesca

Bridgerton's Hannah Dodd opens up about replacing Ruby Stokes as Francesca. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

"I’m not trying to erase the fact that Ruby played her first."

Amongst all the Penelope and Colin romance, the Penelope and Eloise drama, and Kate and Anthony's extended honeymoon era, Bridgerton season 3 brings Francesca Bridgerton to the forefront of the show – alongside a brand new actress portraying her.

Hannah Dodd, previously known for her work in Enola Holmes and Anatomy of a Scandal, takes over the role from Ruby Stokes, who portrayed the Bridgerton sister in season 1 and 2.

Due to a scheduling conflict with another Netflix show (Lockwood & Co.), Ruby sadly had to leave Bridgerton because she could not commit to appearing in season 3. Hannah was then cast in the role, and now she's officially on the way to leading her own future season.

In a new interview with ELLE, Hannah opened up about taking over the role from Ruby, and what she hopes to bring to Francesca going forward.

Hannah Dodd replaces Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton in season 3. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about taking on the future leading-role, and building on the portrayal that Ruby originated, Hannah told ELLE: "Francesca is such a gorgeous character that it takes two people to get to tell her story, but I’m not trying to erase the fact that Ruby played her first."

"I think we had a little chat when [my casting] announcement came out, and we were always liking each other’s stuff [on Instagram]. I congratulated her on her job; she congratulated me on my job. So it’s really lovely to share this with her."

Ruby Stokes (far left) had to leave Bridgerton due to scheduling conflicts. Picture: Alamy

Speaking more about her introduction to the show, she explained that getting to show Francesca debuting in society was an important moment for the character – and likely for her, too, as a newcomer.

"That was an amazing surprise," she said. "In the books, we don’t ever see how she actually does join society."

Knowing that she would be playing Francesca for seasons to come before eventually leading her own, Hannah shared that she took the opportunity to make sure Book Francesca's traits and behavioural tics were present in her portrayal.

"There’s a huge arc that happens before [her book], so I needed to work out where to start her and who she would be at this point of her life," she said.

The character of Francesca is incredibly beloved among fans of the book, and author Julia Quinn herself. Her book is often regarded as one of the best in the series. We can't wait to see what Hannah brings to the role in future seasons.

