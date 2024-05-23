Bridgerton's Hannah Dodd Opens Up About Taking Over From Ruby Stokes As Francesca

23 May 2024, 15:20

Bridgerton's Hannah Dodd opens up about replacing Ruby Stokes as Francesca
Bridgerton's Hannah Dodd opens up about replacing Ruby Stokes as Francesca. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"I’m not trying to erase the fact that Ruby played her first."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amongst all the Penelope and Colin romance, the Penelope and Eloise drama, and Kate and Anthony's extended honeymoon era, Bridgerton season 3 brings Francesca Bridgerton to the forefront of the show – alongside a brand new actress portraying her.

Hannah Dodd, previously known for her work in Enola Holmes and Anatomy of a Scandal, takes over the role from Ruby Stokes, who portrayed the Bridgerton sister in season 1 and 2.

Due to a scheduling conflict with another Netflix show (Lockwood & Co.), Ruby sadly had to leave Bridgerton because she could not commit to appearing in season 3. Hannah was then cast in the role, and now she's officially on the way to leading her own future season.

In a new interview with ELLE, Hannah opened up about taking over the role from Ruby, and what she hopes to bring to Francesca going forward.

Hannah Dodd replaces Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton in season 3
Hannah Dodd replaces Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton in season 3. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about taking on the future leading-role, and building on the portrayal that Ruby originated, Hannah told ELLE: "Francesca is such a gorgeous character that it takes two people to get to tell her story, but I’m not trying to erase the fact that Ruby played her first."

"I think we had a little chat when [my casting] announcement came out, and we were always liking each other’s stuff [on Instagram]. I congratulated her on her job; she congratulated me on my job. So it’s really lovely to share this with her."

Ruby Stokes (far left) had to leave Bridgerton due to scheduling conflicts
Ruby Stokes (far left) had to leave Bridgerton due to scheduling conflicts. Picture: Alamy

Speaking more about her introduction to the show, she explained that getting to show Francesca debuting in society was an important moment for the character – and likely for her, too, as a newcomer.

"That was an amazing surprise," she said. "In the books, we don’t ever see how she actually does join society."

Knowing that she would be playing Francesca for seasons to come before eventually leading her own, Hannah shared that she took the opportunity to make sure Book Francesca's traits and behavioural tics were present in her portrayal.

"There’s a huge arc that happens before [her book], so I needed to work out where to start her and who she would be at this point of her life," she said.

The character of Francesca is incredibly beloved among fans of the book, and author Julia Quinn herself. Her book is often regarded as one of the best in the series. We can't wait to see what Hannah brings to the role in future seasons.

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The Love Island All Stars final two couples

Who Won Love Island All Stars 2024?

Remi Nicole is one of Buying London's stars

Meet Reme Nicole From Buying London – The TikTok Star-Turned 'Super Prime' Property Agent

Love Island All Stars 2024 ended on the 19th of February and not all of the couples have stayed together

Which Love Island All Stars Couples Are Still Together?

Love Island

Jonathan Bailey Explains Why He Came Back For Bridgerton Season 3 After Finishing Anthony's Story

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Explains Why He Came Back For Season 3

A;; your questions about Maya Jama answered

Maya Jama's Age, Net Worth, Dating History & Everything You Need To Know

Rosi Walden from Buying London was in MIC

Rosi Walden Age, Career And Other TV Shows Before Buying London

Everything you need to know about Oli Hamilton

Get To Know Buying London's Oli Hamilton - Age, Wife, Net Worth & More

How old are Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3? Their ages revealed

How Old Is Penelope In Bridgerton Season 3? Her Age And Colin's Age Revealed

Is Francesca Bridgerton autistic? Her introverted character explained

Is Francesca Bridgerton Autistic? Hannah Dodd Explains The Introvert Character

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton filmed "multiple versions" of Bridgerton's carriage scene

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton Filmed "Multiple" Versions Of Carriage Scene

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits