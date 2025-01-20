Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor reveals she hasn't yet been asked to return for season 4

Phoebe Dynevor reveals she hasn't been asked to return for Bridgerton season 4 yet. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Phoebe's Daphne Bridgerton did not appear in season 3 and so far will not return in season 4.

When Bridgerton season 4 returns in 2026, don't get your hopes up on seeing Phoebe Dynevor return as Daphne – the actress has revealed that she has not yet been asked to come back as the beloved Bridgerton sister.

Bridgerton season 4 is set to focus on Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) with filming now underway on the Netflix series.

The likes of Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley have all confirmed that they will return in some capacity but it sounds like season 1's lead Phoebe will not be part of season 4.

In a new interview with The Direct, Phoebe said: "I mean, they’ve not called me yet, and I think they’re shooting Season 4 right now. So, I’m still waiting for that call."

Phoebe's last appearance as Daphne was in season 2. She did not appear in season 3 despite having a small role in Colin and Penelope's love story in the books. In fact, Daphne and Simon (Regé-Jean Page) were not even mentioned in third season of the show.

Explaining her absence, Phoebe told Variety: "Well, I did my two seasons. I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc.”

However, she did go on to suggest that she has not ruled out returning to the show, adding: "If they ask me back in the future, who knows?”

Despite Daphne's main arc coming to a close, she's still a key member of the close-knit Bridgerton family and frequently pops up in the books. In Benedict's story, she also attends Violet's masquerade ball.

Jonathan Bailey explains why he came back for Bridgerton season 3

Bridgerton season 4 is set to introduce a whole host of new characters, including Yerin Ha's Sophie Baek her step-sisters (Posy and Rosamund) and her step-mother, Lady Araminta.

The show will also continue to explore Francesca's relationships with husband John Stirling and his sister Michaela, as well as Violet Bridgerton's budding relationship with Lord Anderson.

With so many new relationships and dynamics to explore, it seems like Daphne will continue to live her best life off-screen for the time being. Fingers crossed we'll see her pop up again later down the line.

