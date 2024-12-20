Tulisa reveals real reason she and N-Dubz star Fazer broke up

20 December 2024, 15:35

N-Dubz's Tulisa opens up about Fazer split for the first time
N-Dubz's Tulisa opens up about Fazer split for the first time. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

N-Dubz's Tulisa has opened up about her split from bandmate Fazer.

Following her I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! stint, N-Dubz star Tulisa spent some time avoiding the spotlight due to feeling overwhelmed by attention.

While Tulisa disappeared for a little bit, her ex-boyfriend and fellow band member Fazer was one of the people to give a public update on her. He assured the MailOnline that she was doing fine, saying: "She's good. She's happy, she's happy to be home. She's getting ready for Christmas, ordering her turkey and stuff so all good."

Now, as she begins to step back into the spotlight, Tulisa has given some interviews talking about her life and all the moments that led her to I'm A Celeb. In particular, she opened up about her relationship with Fazer who she still sees as her "safety blanket" despite having split 12 years ago.

Tulisa and Fazer dated in 2010
Tulisa and Fazer dated in 2010. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Paul C Brunson's We Need To Talk podcast, Tulisa opened up about intimacy after she revealed that she identifies as demisexual on I'm A Celeb. She said: "My safe space was Fazer, like my safety blanket. He was the person that loved me, he was the only person that deserved it, because that is real.

"That's real to this day. We love each other like family. It doesn't matter if it's not romantic anymore. That's my family, that's my soul family and the person that I’ve become doesn't want anyone in my life other than my soul family, especially not when it comes to intimacy.

"He's the only person, looking back that means something now."

Tulisa is on I'm A celeb this year
Tulisa was on I'm A celeb this year. Picture: Instagram

Despite Fazer being her "safe space", they split after two years of dating. On why they broke up, she said: "We just were incompatible. There’s a lot of love there. I feel as if it was inevitable. You have two people that are so close, they’re like family close, they're like friendship close and they have an attraction there and they're constantly around each other.

"They can't get away from each other. It's inevitable, so we just had to go through it to grow through it. But after being in a relationship, we’re very different human beings, very, very different, and that's really what it comes down to."

Speaking on I'm A Celeb, Tulisa explained how she has been celibate for three years and can only be intimate if she has a deep emotional connection with someone. "The thought of literally sh------ someone, or going out and meeting someone, makes me feel physically sick," she said.

Tulisa opens up after leaving I’m A Celeb

During an interview with The Guardian, Tulisa explained that revenge porn leaked in 2012 has impacted how she views intimacy. Tulisa's ex Justin Edwards released a sex tape that her lawyers acted swiftly to get taken down. However, the impact has been lasting.

She said: "It’s had the most long-term effects. It has really affected my love life and my intimacy. I feel so much shame surrounding it that my relationship to sex doesn’t feel the same."

