The Kardashians & Jenners Hit Up The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party In Style

11 March 2024, 13:05

The Kardashian/Jenners went out for agirls' night out to the Vanity Fair After Party. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Showbiz royalty Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner all stepped out on the red carpet for Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party dressed to the nines.

As the 'Award Season' comes to an end, we’re getting the last glamorous looks from our favourite celebrities as they attended The Oscars and the award show's subsequent after-parties.

It seems like the Kardashian/Jenner sisters went out for a fun girls' night out to the Vanity Fair After Party over the weekend.

Momager Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were all in attendance at the exclusive party on the 10th of March.

Kris Jenner was dressed in an Oscar De La Renta gown
Kris Jenner was dressed in an Oscar De La Renta gown. Picture: Getty

Kylie was dressed in a dark red metal mesh Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress. The shimmering gown also had a floral crystal incrustation across her torso and the entire look was incredibly elegant and classy.

However, it didn’t take long for people to notice that Kylie was in attendance alone, with no Timotheé Chalamet in sight.

The actor has blown up in the last year due to his work in Dune and Wonka, however, Kardashian fans might know him best as Kylie’s latest love affair.

Whilst the pair have never walked the red carpet together, since last spring they have been spotted at multiple events.

From a Beyoncé concert in 2023 to most recently when they were seen canoodling at the Golden Globes in January 2024.

Kylie was dressed in a dark red metal mesh Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress.
Kylie was dressed in a dark red metal mesh Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress. Picture: Getty

But since then, the pair have not been seen out together, a fact which makes fans nervous that the pair may have broken up.

Whilst Kylie is usually the adventurous one out of her and her sister when it comes to fashion, Kendall usually prefers a stripped-back, natural look.

However, for the Vanity Fair After Party, the pair switched styles, as Kylie's look was effortlessly glamourous while Kendall wore an unusual black, silk chiffon Maison Margiela dress.

The lace overlay alongside the visible pink waist cincher made this look far more experimental than how Kendall usually dresses.

Kendall Jenner wore a black silk chiffon Maison Margiela dress
Kendall Jenner wore a black silk chiffon Maison Margiela dress. Picture: Getty

The Jenner sisters were joined by big sister Kim who wore a custom-made white Balenciaga gown.

The architectural front made the dress incredibly eye-catching and in classic Kardashian fashion, Kim paired it on the red carpet with a pair of sunglasses.

The queen of the house also made an appearance; Kris walked the red carpet with new partner Corey Gamble.

She rocked a beautiful, crystal sequinned Oscar De La Renta gown with a dandelion-beaded embroidery decorating the front.

Kim Kardashian wore a custom-made white Balenciaga gown
Kim Kardashian wore a custom-made white Balenciaga gown. Picture: Getty

Whilst Kourtney Kardashian’s presence was missed, she was busy touring Australia and New Zealand alongside her husband Travis Barker and his bank Blink-182. But what about Khloe Kardashian?

Her presence was also notably missed from the party, and just a few hours after The Academy Awards ceremony ended, the reality star posted two Instagram stories about self-confidence and self-esteem.

She wrote, “Next time someone tries to bring you down, remember this: Confidence is quiet, Insecurity is loud.”

She also added another story that read “Everything happens for a reason. Everything. Your highs, your lows, your achievements, your failures, your losses and your gains.”

Just hours after The Oscars, Khloe Kardashian posted two Instagram stories
Just hours after The Oscars, Khloe Kardashian posted two Instagram stories. Picture: instagram: @khloekardashian

“Every lesson is guiding you toward a higher purpose. A goal. Remember this next time you are struggling.”

Was Khloe referencing not being invited to the after-party like her sisters? After all, this isn't the first time she's experienced this.

In 2022 Khloe had to defend herself after fans realised she wasn’t invited to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, but has Khloe been snubbed by them once again?

