30 March 2022, 12:38
Khloé Kardashian hit back at a fan questioning if she wasn’t as important as sisters Kim and Kourtney to walk the red carpet at an Oscars party.
Never one to avoid speaking her truth, Khloé Kardashian clapped back at an Instagram user who asked why she wasn’t papped on the red carpet of Vanity Fair’s Oscars party, while her sisters Kim and Kourtney were.
Kourtney was photographed with fiancé Travis Barker while Kendall Jenner wowed in a ruffled black gown before Kim stole the show in a stunning blue ensemble on the red carpet, but it wasn’t until later on in the evening that Khloé was pictured.
One fan questioned Khloé’s absence from the red carpet on a fan account’s post of Khloé – who rocked a blunt blonde bob – posing with Kim and family friend Stassie Karanikolaou, writing in a now-deleted comment: “Wait so khloe was there but not important enough to walk the red carpet? [sic]”
They also apparently added it was ’insult to injury’ that Khloé is the ‘only Kardashian’ to have never attended the MET Gala.
It wasn’t long before Khloé hit back, replying to the fan to shut down their claims.
She clapped back: “I don't know what on earth you're talking about and where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts. Both your comments are untrue babe."
Khloé wasn’t pictured at the Vanity Fair party but she reunited with her sisters later on in the night at Beyoncé and Jay Z’s after party.
The mum-of-one wore a sequinned dress for the evening, writing alongside her Instagram post showing off her outfit: "Scarface - Elvira Energy."
As for the Instagram user’s met gala claim, neither Khloé or Kourtney have previously attended while Kim has been multiple times with sisters Kendall and Kylie.
