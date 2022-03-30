Khloé Kardashian Responds To Comment She’s ‘Not As Important’ As Sisters Kim And Kourtney

Khloé Kardashian hit back at a fan who questioned why she didn't walk the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet. Picture: Getty / Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

By Capital FM

Khloé Kardashian hit back at a fan questioning if she wasn’t as important as sisters Kim and Kourtney to walk the red carpet at an Oscars party.

Never one to avoid speaking her truth, Khloé Kardashian clapped back at an Instagram user who asked why she wasn’t papped on the red carpet of Vanity Fair’s Oscars party, while her sisters Kim and Kourtney were.

Kourtney was photographed with fiancé Travis Barker while Kendall Jenner wowed in a ruffled black gown before Kim stole the show in a stunning blue ensemble on the red carpet, but it wasn’t until later on in the evening that Khloé was pictured.

One fan questioned Khloé’s absence from the red carpet on a fan account’s post of Khloé – who rocked a blunt blonde bob – posing with Kim and family friend Stassie Karanikolaou, writing in a now-deleted comment: “Wait so khloe was there but not important enough to walk the red carpet? [sic]”

Khloé Kardashian wasn't papped on the red carpet at the Oscars after party. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Picture: Getty

They also apparently added it was ’insult to injury’ that Khloé is the ‘only Kardashian’ to have never attended the MET Gala.

It wasn’t long before Khloé hit back, replying to the fan to shut down their claims.

She clapped back: “I don't know what on earth you're talking about and where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts. Both your comments are untrue babe."

Khloé wasn’t pictured at the Vanity Fair party but she reunited with her sisters later on in the night at Beyoncé and Jay Z’s after party.

Kendall Jenner at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker walked the red carpet at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

The mum-of-one wore a sequinned dress for the evening, writing alongside her Instagram post showing off her outfit: "Scarface - Elvira Energy."

As for the Instagram user’s met gala claim, neither Khloé or Kourtney have previously attended while Kim has been multiple times with sisters Kendall and Kylie.

