Khloé Kardashian Responds To Comment She’s ‘Not As Important’ As Sisters Kim And Kourtney

30 March 2022, 12:38

Khloé Kardashian hit back at a fan who questioned why she didn't walk the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet
Khloé Kardashian hit back at a fan who questioned why she didn't walk the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet. Picture: Getty / Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Khloé Kardashian hit back at a fan questioning if she wasn’t as important as sisters Kim and Kourtney to walk the red carpet at an Oscars party.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Never one to avoid speaking her truth, Khloé Kardashian clapped back at an Instagram user who asked why she wasn’t papped on the red carpet of Vanity Fair’s Oscars party, while her sisters Kim and Kourtney were.

Kourtney was photographed with fiancé Travis Barker while Kendall Jenner wowed in a ruffled black gown before Kim stole the show in a stunning blue ensemble on the red carpet, but it wasn’t until later on in the evening that Khloé was pictured.

Fans Confused Over Julia Fox’s ‘Kim Kardashian Voice’ In New Interview

One fan questioned Khloé’s absence from the red carpet on a fan account’s post of Khloé – who rocked a blunt blonde bob – posing with Kim and family friend Stassie Karanikolaou, writing in a now-deleted comment: “Wait so khloe was there but not important enough to walk the red carpet? [sic]” 

Khloé Kardashian wasn't papped on the red carpet at the Oscars after party
Khloé Kardashian wasn't papped on the red carpet at the Oscars after party. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian at the Vanity Fair Oscar party
Kim Kardashian at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Picture: Getty

They also apparently added it was ’insult to injury’ that Khloé is the ‘only Kardashian’ to have never attended the MET Gala.

It wasn’t long before Khloé hit back, replying to the fan to shut down their claims.

She clapped back: “I don't know what on earth you're talking about and where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts. Both your comments are untrue babe."

Khloé wasn’t pictured at the Vanity Fair party but she reunited with her sisters later on in the night at Beyoncé and Jay Z’s after party.

Kendall Jenner at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kendall Jenner at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty
Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker walked the red carpet at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker walked the red carpet at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

The mum-of-one wore a sequinned dress for the evening, writing alongside her Instagram post showing off her outfit: "Scarface - Elvira Energy."

As for the Instagram user’s met gala claim, neither Khloé or Kourtney have previously attended while Kim has been multiple times with sisters Kendall and Kylie.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The Wanted shared an emotional tribute to Tom Parker

Tom Parker's The Wanted Bandmates Lead Tributes Following His Tragic Death At 33

Tom Parker has died following his ongoing brain cancer battle

Tom Parker Dies Aged 33 Following Battle With Brain Cancer

Bridgeton is an eight-part book series as well as a Netflix hit

The Bridgerton Books In Order: Which Novels Are The Seasons Based On?

TV & Film

Fans have been speculating about whether Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant after admitting she's trying for a baby

Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant? Fans Speculate As She Tries For A Baby With Travis Barker

Fans can't wait for Little Mix to return to the road

Here's What Fans Think Will Be On Little Mix's Confetti Tour Setlist

Music

People with a cold are being urged to stay at home and avoid contact with others from Friday

People With A Cold ‘Urged To Stay At Home’ Under New Government Guidance

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Celebrity Juice play roast roulette

WATCH: Celebrity Juice Cast Roast Ariana Grande, Elton John & Orlando Bloom

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star