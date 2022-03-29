Fans Confused Over Julia Fox’s ‘Kim Kardashian Voice’ In New Interview

29 March 2022, 16:41

Kardashian fans are convinced Julia Fox sounds like Kim during a red carpet interview at the Oscars
Kardashian fans are convinced Julia Fox sounds like Kim during a red carpet interview at the Oscars. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Julia Fox has left fans baffled over a red carpet interview at the Oscars where people have drawn similarities between her voice and Kim Kardashian’s.

It’s only been a month since Julia Fox went viral for the way she pronounced 'Uncut Gems' during a podcast interview, and now her latest chat has been making the rounds online.

In a new red carpet interview at the Oscars, the actress is asked about her signature elongated, chunky black eyeliner look and her voice has drawn similarities to her ex-boyfriend Kanye West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

Julia is asked: “You always have that strong eye makeup, is that you? Or do you have a makeup artist who does that for you?”

Kim Kardashian Apologises For 'Get Up And Work' Advice To Women

Julia Fox's Oscars interview has gone viral
Julia Fox's Oscars interview has gone viral. Picture: Alamy
Fans think Julia Fox sounds similar to Kim Kardashian in her latest interview
Fans think Julia Fox sounds similar to Kim Kardashian in her latest interview. Picture: Alamy

The mother-of-one softly answers, saying: “I actually did it myself,” before dragging out a very long, “yeaaaah, thank you.”

The video immediately gained attention from fans online, who have been branding the moment her ‘Kim Kardashian voice’.

“Why does she sound like Kim K,” asked one fan in the comments.

Julia Fox briefly dated Kanye West
Julia Fox briefly dated Kanye West. Picture: Alamy

“She tryna be like Kim lmao [sic],” added a second.

“Kim in 2005,” wrote a third, while another said: “Why is she talking like that?”

Julia and Kim both attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty over the weekend, where they almost had an awkward run-in for the first time since the actress began dating Ye.

Kanye and Julia split last month after a month-long whirlwind romance.

