Kim Kardashian & Julia Fox Had An Awkward Run-In At The Oscars Afterparty

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox were both in attendacne. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox were spotted at the same event amid rumours of an awkward 'run-in' between the two stars.

Kim Kardashian has finally crossed paths with her estranged husband's latest ex-girlfriend, Julia Fox.

The Uncut Gems actress had a whirlwind romance with Kanye West lasting for six weeks amid his ongoing divorce proceedings with the SKIMS founder.

Kim, 41, and Julia, 32, were both in attendance at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on March 28, marking the first time they've had a run-in since the actress became involved with the 'Donda' rapper.

The stars were each photographed in eyecatching looks on the red carpet, sparking speculation that they had bumped into one another at the star-studded event.

Kim Kardashian stunned in blue on the Vanity Fair red carpet. Picture: Alamy

Julia Fox donned a leather look at the afterparty. Picture: Alamy

Kim and Ye – who share four children – announced their separation back in early-2021, since then they have both been involved in highly publicised relationships.

The 'Stronger' musician had a short-lived romance with model Vinetria that ended last December before he began to date Julia after meeting her at a New Year's Eve party.

Meanwhile, the KKW Beauty owner sparked rumours that Pete Davidson was her boyfriend back in October 2021 – the pair are still going strong despite their public feud with Kanye amid his erratic posts online.

Fans couldn't help but wonder if the two stars shared words at the afterparty considering their history.

Julia Fox dated Kanye West for a whirlwind six weeks. Picture: Getty

Kardashian sported a figure-hugging Balenciaga dress in a striking neon blue with built-in gloves, she completed the look with thick silver shades.

Whereas, Julia opted for a leather gown featuring a halter neck design that emulated a hand wrapping around her neck. She paired the all-black look with long gloves and a purse that the star claimed was adorned with 'real human hair'.

