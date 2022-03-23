Inside Kim Kardashian’s $150 Million Luxury Private Jet & The Lavish Treatment For Guests

Inside Kim Kardashian's lavish private jet. Picture: Alamy/@kimkardashian/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian splurged on a lavish private jet for her own means of transport and it comes with a whopping price tag of $150million!

Kim Kardashian has celebrated becoming a billionaire by treating herself to her very own private jet - and it’s everything you’d expect from the lavish reality star!

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder named her jet KIM AIR and she was recently spotted leaving the G650ER aircraft after a few days enjoying Fashion Week in Europe, according to TMZ.

Of course, it goes without saying that the luxury method of transport came with an eye-watering price tag of $150million (£112million).

Kim Kardashian has splashed out on a lavish private jet. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

It is thought to have taken Kim an entire year to build and design the plane up to her standard - and she’s now travelling in an 18-seater jet, which features leather seats and cream cashmere details.

The mum-of-four is huge on interior design, and to match her Calabasas home, Kim had her plane painted a custom grey colour - how chic!

The KUWTK star even ensures to treat her guests with a pair of SKIMS slippers and pyjamas for their trip on KIM AIR.

Kim Kardashian treats her guests with all-star treatment on her plane. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian named her jet KIM AIR. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Luxury aside, the plane comes with a lot of maintenance as her new mode of transport is said to cost Kim $400,000 in fuel and another $100,000 on maintenance.

Kim has shared an array of snaps of her inside the plane on her Instagram recently, and has also been pictured being picked up by her boyfriend Pete Davidson following her trips away on the jet.

The estranged wife of Kanye West has followed in the footsteps of her youngest sister Kylie Jenner, as the Kylie Skin makeup mogul purchased her $73million jet a few years ago.

