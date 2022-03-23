Pete Davidson ‘Hasn’t Changed’ Kim Kardashian’s Friendship With Ariana Grande

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande are good friends. Picture: Getty / Alamy

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande have been friends for years, before Ari was even engaged to Kim’s now-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande are on excellent terms despite the fact the Skims founder is dating Ari’s ex-fiancé, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

Just this week Ari gifted Kim some of her new makeup from her line R.E.M., proving there are no hard feelings between the women.

A source has now told Us Weekly their friendship hasn’t changed at all since Kim began dating Pete, with an insider saying: “Kim and Ariana are friends and have been for the past few years. Whenever they’re at the same event, they make sure to say hi to each other.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went Instagram official recently. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande are still good friends despite Kim dating Pete Davidson. Picture: Getty

Kim’s mum Kris Jenner is also a friend of Ari’s, famously appearing in the pop star’s ’thank u, next’ music video as a re-imagined version of the ever-supportive mum in Mean Girls.

“Just because Kim is now dating Ariana’s ex Pete, it hasn’t changed their friendship,” the source went on. “They adore each other and support each other’s brands.”

Ariana and Pete had a whirlwind relationship in 2018, getting engaged after just a few months of dating but splitting after five months together.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were briefly engaged in 2018. Picture: Getty

The ‘POV’ singer is now happily married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, who she married in May 2021 after a year and a half of dating.

Meanwhile, Kim began dating SNL star Pete in October 2021 - eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West.

They only recently made their relationship Instagram official, sharing selfies on Kim’s Insta after larking about in their hotel room.

