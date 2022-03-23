Pete Davidson ‘Hasn’t Changed’ Kim Kardashian’s Friendship With Ariana Grande

23 March 2022, 11:19

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande are good friends
Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande are good friends. Picture: Getty / Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande have been friends for years, before Ari was even engaged to Kim’s now-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande are on excellent terms despite the fact the Skims founder is dating Ari’s ex-fiancé, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

Just this week Ari gifted Kim some of her new makeup from her line R.E.M., proving there are no hard feelings between the women.

Kim Kardashian's Net Worth: Inside Her Mega Billionaire Status

A source has now told Us Weekly their friendship hasn’t changed at all since Kim began dating Pete, with an insider saying: “Kim and Ariana are friends and have been for the past few years. Whenever they’re at the same event, they make sure to say hi to each other.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went Instagram official recently
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went Instagram official recently. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande are still good friends despite Kim dating Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande are still good friends despite Kim dating Pete Davidson. Picture: Getty

Kim’s mum Kris Jenner is also a friend of Ari’s, famously appearing in the pop star’s ’thank u, next’ music video as a re-imagined version of the ever-supportive mum in Mean Girls.

“Just because Kim is now dating Ariana’s ex Pete, it hasn’t changed their friendship,” the source went on. “They adore each other and support each other’s brands.”

Ariana and Pete had a whirlwind relationship in 2018, getting engaged after just a few months of dating but splitting after five months together.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were briefly engaged in 2018
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were briefly engaged in 2018. Picture: Getty

The ‘POV’ singer is now happily married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, who she married in May 2021 after a year and a half of dating.

Meanwhile, Kim began dating SNL star Pete in October 2021 - eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West.

They only recently made their relationship Instagram official, sharing selfies on Kim’s Insta after larking about in their hotel room.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the details on Harry Styles' new album HS3

Harry Styles’ New Album 'Harry's House' & The Lowdown On His 2022 Music Releases

Harry Styles has confirmed his third album 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles Confirms Third Album ‘Harry’s House’ Days After ‘You Are Home’ Clues

Inside Kim Kardashian's lavish private jet

Inside Kim Kardashian’s $150 Million Luxury Private Jet & The Lavish Treatment For Guests

Olivia Rodrigo is ready to start her 'new chapter'

Olivia Rodrigo Is Ending Her 'Sour' Era With 'Driving Home 2 U' Film

Miley Cyrus has spoken openly about the scary moment

Miley Cyrus Cancels Show After Her Plane Is Struck By Lightning

Everything you need to know about Lizzo's new album

Your Guide To Lizzo’s New Album Including Features, Tracklist & More

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star