Inside Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Prenup As New Divorce Papers Reveal Unseen Details

28 February 2022, 10:44

Kim Kardashian explained details of her and Kanye's prenup in new divorce documents
Kim Kardashian explained details of her and Kanye's prenup in new divorce documents. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram/Getty
The details of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s prenup has been revealed amid their ongoing divorce.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February last year - and now a year on, new divorce papers show the details of their prenup.

Although Kimye attempted to keep their split amicable at the beginning, things got messy after the SKIMS owner began dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson in November, leading Ye to share some controversial posts online.

Kim Kardashian Moves Forward With Divorce After Kanye’s Instagram Posts Caused ‘Emotional Distress’

Ye, who was in a relationship with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox until recently, began sharing posts threatening Pete - posts which Kim begged him to take down in leaked text messages out of fear for her beau’s safety.

Following this, Kim stated in new divorce papers that she was ready to move on and become legally single, writing: “I very much desire to be divorced”.

Kim Kardashian has proceeded with her divorce from Kanye West, requesting to be legally single
Kim Kardashian has proceeded with her divorce from Kanye West, requesting to be legally single. Picture: Alamy

In documents obtained by TMZ, the mother-of-four said she wished to proceed with the divorce amid Kanye’s behaviour, adding: “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

After this, Ye filed new legal documents attempting to make his social media antics inadmissible in this week’s hearing - where a judge will allegedly decide whether to restore Kim’s single status.

The ‘Donda’ rapper’s lawyer is also now saying that their prenup can’t be viewed as valid, despite previously filing documents saying he would agree to their divorce under the condition that all of their assets will be frozen for now to prevent Kim from transferring assets out of any trust.

However, Kim has since responded via the documents, according to TMZ, where she stated that their prenup has always kept their trusts and assets separate.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are co-parenting their four kids
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are co-parenting their four kids. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kanye West filed documents to freeze Kimye's assets
Kanye West filed documents to freeze Kimye's assets. Picture: Alamy

“Both Kanye and I came into the marriage with significant separate property estates,” Kim explained in the paperwork.

“We each wanted to protect our premarital assets and the earnings from those assets and any appreciation in the value of our premarital assets during our marriage.”

Kim went on to say that even their finances were kept separate apart from one joint account that they used to pay their children’s expenses; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The KUWTK star’s statement in her new documents went on to say that she thinks their marriage officially being terminated in court will ‘help Kanye accept’ that their relationship is over and will allow them to progress into a healthy space of ‘peacefully co-parenting’.

