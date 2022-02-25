Kim Kardashian Moves Forward With Divorce After Kanye’s Instagram Posts Caused ‘Emotional Distress’

Kim Kardashian pushed forward with her divorce. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Papers from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce proceedings have revealed that the mum-of-four is keen to close the matter following the rapper's 'misinformation' online.

Kim Kardashian has revealed that Kanye West’s slew of online posts in recent weeks have caused ‘emotional distress’ as she tries to move forward with their divorce.

The mum-of-four reportedly stated confidently in the new paperwork that she was ready to close this chapter, writing: “I very much desire to be divorced”.

In the documents obtained by TMZ, the SKIMS founder has requested for the proceedings to be finalised amid the rapper’s recent behaviour.

She revealed to the judge that she had hoped for their family matters to remain private, which has not been possible with Kanye’s recent antics on social media.

Kim Kardashian wants to finalise her divorce with Kanye West. Picture: Alamy

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star declared: “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media.”

The papers also revealed that the ‘Donda’ musician had requested that Kim’s future spouses would be unable to obtain custody of their four children; North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

The reality star responded to his filing by claiming that he is ‘preventing or making it difficult for her to remarry’.

Kardashian stated that ‘there is no way to repair our marriage’ and she would like to ‘begin the healing process’ and continue to co-parent their children peacefully.

Kanye West has been igniting feuds on Instagram. Picture: Alamy

Kanye West has targeted Pete Davidson in posts on Instagram. Picture: Alamy

In early February, Kim made a public statement via her Instagram story willing her estranged husband to put an end to his public feuds, calling them 'constant attacks'.

She wrote: "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

The KKW Beauty owner has been dating Pete Davidson since October 2021, with the SNL star becoming the subject of serval of Kanye’s worrying posts online.

The 'Stronger' rapper repeatedly referred to him as 'Skete' online and claimed that he will never allow him to meet his kids – Pete re-activated and deleted his Instagram account in a matter of short weeks.

