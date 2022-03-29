Kim Kardashian Apologises For 'Get Up And Work' Advice To Women

Kim Kardashian has spoken out after her recent comments about women in business were met with outrage, the reality star explained that the advice was 'taken out of context'.

Kim Kardashian sparked outrage last month when she made 'insensitive' comments about women in the world of work.

The controversial advice for females in business went viral after the SKIMS owner was interviewed for Variety as she graced the cover with Kourtney, Khloe and momager Kris.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star addressed the camera and said the now 'memeable' line: “I have the best advice for women in business: Get your f**king a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Now, the mum-of-four has addressed the backlash that her comments have been receiving in recent weeks.

Kim Kardashian has responded to backlash against her recent business advice. Picture: Alamy

Kim also said in the interview that has now racked up nearly half a million views on YouTube, "You have to surround yourself with people that want to work," with sister Kourtney agreeing with the sentiment, echoing: "That’s so true."

Fans were quick to criticise how the Kardashian's comments fail to acknowledge her enormous privilege, with many branding it 'tone-deaf'.

Kardashian tried to further explain the intent behind her words, claiming that they were taken out of context in an interview with Good Morning America.

The KKW Beauty founder said: ‘It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do.

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over women in business comments: “It wasn't a blanket statement towards women … it was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”@robinrobertshttps://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/C15OoEIJz2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022

Kim Kardashian's 'get your a***s up and work' comment angered fans. Picture: Getty

"It was taken out of context," the reality star said.

The 41-year-old apologised for the interview moment that was widely trolled online, saying: "But I’m really sorry if it was received that way."

"That soundbite came off of the notion and the question right before, which was, 'After 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous,'" Kim explained.

"And my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women."

Kim clarified the meaning behind her advice in the interview clip as GMA teased a 'special' that will be released in April featuring the SKIMS star, Kourtney, Khloé and Kris.

