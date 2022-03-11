Kim Kardashian’s Controversial ‘Work Harder’ Advice Branded ‘PR Stunt’ By Fans

Kim Kardashian's advice on work ethic has been branded a publicity stunt by people online. Picture: Alamy/YouTube

Kim Kardashian sparked outrage after telling women in business to ‘work harder’ - and now some people think she said it to generate publicity for her family's new show.

Kim Kardashian’s controversial advice for women in business has gone viral online after the SKIMS founder joined sisters Kourtney and Khloe as well as momager Kris for a new interview with Variety.

Kim gave her take on work ethic, saying: “I have the best advice for women in business: Get your f**king a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

The statement was soon followed by a giggling agreement by Kourtney, whose fans later went on to brand ‘hypocritical’ as they resurfaced an old KUWTK clip where she said ‘work isn’t my priority’.

However, following the spiral of tweets and opinions shared online about Kim’s advice, some fans now think the mum-of-four purposefully sparked outrage as a ‘PR stunt’.

Kim Kardashian fans are convinced her controversial advice was a publicity stunt. Picture: Alamy

The Kardashians new Hulu show drops in April. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The new theory was shared on Twitter, with one person writing: “That Kim Kardashian quote was strategically outrageous. Definitely was meant to spark outrage lol.”

Sharing their opinion, one person responded saying: “Yes! She needed to trigger the masses. She achieved that.”

Meanwhile, others think it was publicity for the new Kardashians show on Hulu as another tweet read: “Aka promo for their new show.”

That Kim Kardashian quote was strategically outrageous. Definitely was meant to spark outrage lol — Mr. Flintstone🍆 (@sagistarbb) March 10, 2022

anyway v convinced Mama Kris is behind *that Kim K variety quote as some PR stunt. she is *the momager after all x — tas, tas… boom! 🍒 (@tassmeow) March 11, 2022

Another speculated: “Anyway v convinced Mama Kris is behind *that Kim K variety quote as some PR stunt. she is *the momager after all x [sic].”

“Kim may have pi**ed everyone off by saying moronic s**t but the whole internet is talking about her so this was yet another successful pr stunt by marketing genius kris jenner,” theorised another.

This isn’t the first time the Kardashians’ antics have been branded a PR stunt, with the most recent being Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson, who fans believe began to promote their upcoming TV show following Kim’s ongoing divorce from Kanye West.

