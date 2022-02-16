Julia Fox Goes Viral On TikTok For The Bizarre Way She Says 'Uncut Gems'

16 February 2022, 11:28 | Updated: 16 February 2022, 11:46

Fans have flagged the way Julia Fox says 'Uncut Gems'
Fans have flagged the way Julia Fox says 'Uncut Gems'. Picture: Getty
TikTok can't get enough of the way Julia Fox says 'Uncut Gems' in her recent podcast.

Julia Fox has taken TikTok by storm as a video goes viral due to the star's 'odd' pronunciation of 'Uncut Gems'.

Amid her break-up after a whirlwind romance with Kanye West, fans have been watching clips from her most recent podcast in which she talks about the rapper.

Julia Fox Throws Shade At Kanye West In Statement Addressing Split

News broke in February that the actress, 32, called time on her relationship with Ye, 44, after a month of dating.

The break-up came after a series of passionate Instagram posts from the 'Donda' musician, begging for reconciliation with estranged wife Kim Kardashian and threatening her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Julia Fox has gone viral on TikTok
Julia Fox has gone viral on TikTok. Picture: Alamy
Julia Fox and Kanye West called it quits in February
Julia Fox and Kanye West called it quits in February. Picture: Getty

The mum-of-one was interviewed by Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she spoke about her creative projects and her love life.

Julia was quizzed on whether she considered herself Kanye's muse, with the star's reply spawning the viral video circulating TikTok.

She replied: "Yeah, a little. Maybe. I mean, I was Josh Safdie’s muse when he wrote Uncut Gems."

Uncut Gems is a dark comedy released in 2019, starring Adam Sandler, LaKeith Stanfield and, of course, Fox.

Her pronunciation of the film title caused many fans to comment, soon causing the clip to spread on the video-sharing platform.

"Do you know what I mean? Things like that," Julia continued to answer in the video.

TikTokkers couldn't stop flagging up the pronunciation, leaving phrases such as 'Uncut jams' and 'Uncut GAAAAMMMSSS' in the comments.

Another user tweeted: "Why did she say “uncut gems” like that."

