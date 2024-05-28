Taylor Swift Is Living Out All Our ‘The Holiday’ Fantasies In The Cotswolds

Taylor Swift is said to be staying in the Cotswolds while in the UK for the Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift has reportedly booked a £3.3 million cottage in the Cotswolds for her stint in the UK, living out all our The Holiday dreams.

Taylor Swift will soon land in the UK for the next stage of The Eras Tour and ahead of her getaway she’s booked a cottage in the Cotswolds to stay in for the duration of her tour.

Just an hour from London, where Taylor holds a lot of memories fans have heard about in songs like ‘London Boy’ and more recently ‘So Long, London’ and ‘The Black Dog’ from ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, the international mega star will reportedly be joined by boyfriend Travis Kelce in a £3.3 million cosy cottage.

The Cotswolds is a favourite staycation hotspot for UK celebs and the dreamy location is where much of the iconic romantic Christmas film The Holiday was set.

According to the tabloids, the countryside is Taylor’s ‘happy place’ and has booked the home to completely unwind between tour dates.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly staying in the Cotswolds while she tours in the UK. Picture: Getty

Taylor’s already got songs about London and the Lake District and we wouldn’t be surprised if a reference to the beautiful Cotswolds was included in a future album.

The ‘Fortnight’ singer has been making the most of her down time between her performances, jetting to Lake Como in Italy with Travis for a quick break earlier in May.

Since their romantic few dates in the paradise hot spot, the couple are said to be looking for a pad of their own after being ‘blown away’ by the incredible location.

Taylor is set to perform on June 7th, 8th and 9th in Edinburgh before moving on to Liverpool and Cardiff and eventually coming down to London’s Wembley Stadium in August.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are also said to be property hunting in Lake Como. Picture: Getty

The ‘So High School’ singer has been on the road since March 2023, travelling all around the world with the Eras Tour until November this year.

The three-and-a-half hour show has already broken records for becoming the most profitable tour in history, something which pushed Taylor’s net worth over the billion mark.

