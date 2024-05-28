Taylor Swift Is Living Out All Our ‘The Holiday’ Fantasies In The Cotswolds

28 May 2024, 10:10 | Updated: 28 May 2024, 10:52

Taylor Swift is said to be staying in the Cotswolds while in the UK for the Eras Tour
Taylor Swift is said to be staying in the Cotswolds while in the UK for the Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift has reportedly booked a £3.3 million cottage in the Cotswolds for her stint in the UK, living out all our The Holiday dreams.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift will soon land in the UK for the next stage of The Eras Tour and ahead of her getaway she’s booked a cottage in the Cotswolds to stay in for the duration of her tour.

Just an hour from London, where Taylor holds a lot of memories fans have heard about in songs like ‘London Boy’ and more recently ‘So Long, London’ and ‘The Black Dog’ from ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, the international mega star will reportedly be joined by boyfriend Travis Kelce in a £3.3 million cosy cottage.

The Cotswolds is a favourite staycation hotspot for UK celebs and the dreamy location is where much of the iconic romantic Christmas film The Holiday was set.

According to the tabloids, the countryside is Taylor’s ‘happy place’ and has booked the home to completely unwind between tour dates.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly staying in the Cotswolds while she tours in the UK
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly staying in the Cotswolds while she tours in the UK. Picture: Getty

Taylor’s already got songs about London and the Lake District and we wouldn’t be surprised if a reference to the beautiful Cotswolds was included in a future album.

The ‘Fortnight’ singer has been making the most of her down time between her performances, jetting to Lake Como in Italy with Travis for a quick break earlier in May.

Since their romantic few dates in the paradise hot spot, the couple are said to be looking for a pad of their own after being ‘blown away’ by the incredible location.

Taylor is set to perform on June 7th, 8th and 9th in Edinburgh before moving on to Liverpool and Cardiff and eventually coming down to London’s Wembley Stadium in August.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are also said to be property hunting in Lake Como
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are also said to be property hunting in Lake Como. Picture: Getty

The ‘So High School’ singer has been on the road since March 2023, travelling all around the world with the Eras Tour until November this year.

The three-and-a-half hour show has already broken records for becoming the most profitable tour in history, something which pushed Taylor’s net worth over the billion mark.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Get to know Harriet Cains

Meet Bridgerton's Harriet Cains, Her Age, Boyfriend & More

TV & Film

Ekin-Su has said Davide cheated on her

Davide's Response To Ekin-Su's Cheating Allegations Horrifies Love Island Fans

Love Island

Avril Lavigne's Greatest Hits Tour Setlist Sparks Backlash Among Fans

Avril Lavigne Edits Greatest Hits Tour Setlist After Backlash Among Fans

Here's who's going to be on Love Island 2024

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Love Island

Does Lady Cowper's first name hint at Sophie Beckett's introduction?

Bridgerton Fans Spot Major Hint That Benedict And Sophie Will Lead Season 4

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits