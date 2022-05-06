Taylor Swift’s ‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’ Has Revived Her ‘1989’ Era Perfectly

6 May 2022, 16:04

Taylor Swift's 'This Love (Taylor's Version)' is the '1989' update we needed
Taylor Swift's 'This Love (Taylor's Version)' is the '1989' update we needed. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift’s re-record of ‘This Love’ has given us the extra bit of excitement we need as we await ‘1989’ to drop next.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift fans have been speculating for a while that ‘1989’ is the next album she’s re-recording in order to own the complete rights to her projects, following on from ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.

The latest development in clues that has us pretty much all the way certain that ‘1989’ is next, comes in the form of Tay’s re-record of ‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’, which dropped on May 6.

Every Film Taylor Swift Has Been In: From Valentines Day To Amsterdam

What a way to debut the new version of her love song than to share it alongside a very fitting trailer - very Swift if you ask us!

‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’ was first previewed in the teaser trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s new series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Taylor Swift just dropped 'This Love (Taylor's Version)'
Taylor Swift just dropped 'This Love (Taylor's Version)'. Picture: Alamy

The new series is based on the trilogy of books by the same name by author Jenny Han - the same author behind the iconic To All The Boys series.

Tay’s bop plays at the intro of the teaser for the coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak and a love triangle.

‘This Love’ is the latest ‘1989’ track Tay has re-recorded after dropping ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’ in November last year.

Can we all agree we’re now (im)patiently waiting for ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ to be released soon?

Taylor Swift fans are convinced more than ever that '1989' is her next re-recorded album
Taylor Swift fans are convinced more than ever that '1989' is her next re-recorded album. Picture: Alamy

Taylor has been MIA lately, which can only mean her comeback is imminent.

Drake also recently shared a throwback snap with the ‘Folklore’ star, leading fans to speculate if he appears on the re-recorded album as one of her tracks ‘from the vault’.

We’ll have to just wait and see!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had a tumultuous relationship

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott's Complete Relationship Timeline

Features

What happened with Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim and why the Selling Sunset couple split

Why Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Split & How Long They Were Together
Little Mix are going their separate ways at the end of their 'Confetti' tour

Little Mix Have Shared How Long Their Hiatus Will Last

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are the closest 1D members

One Direction’s Liam Payne And Louis Tomlinson’s Cutest Friendship Moments

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have sparked rumours they secretly got married

Are Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Married? D.M.B Music Video Proposal Has Us Convinced

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky could be planning a secret wedding

Is Rihanna Married To A$AP Rocky?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star