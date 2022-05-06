Taylor Swift’s ‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’ Has Revived Her ‘1989’ Era Perfectly

Taylor Swift's 'This Love (Taylor's Version)' is the '1989' update we needed. Picture: Alamy

Taylor Swift’s re-record of ‘This Love’ has given us the extra bit of excitement we need as we await ‘1989’ to drop next.

Taylor Swift fans have been speculating for a while that ‘1989’ is the next album she’s re-recording in order to own the complete rights to her projects, following on from ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.

The latest development in clues that has us pretty much all the way certain that ‘1989’ is next, comes in the form of Tay’s re-record of ‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’, which dropped on May 6.

What a way to debut the new version of her love song than to share it alongside a very fitting trailer - very Swift if you ask us!

‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’ was first previewed in the teaser trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s new series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Taylor Swift just dropped 'This Love (Taylor's Version)'. Picture: Alamy

The new series is based on the trilogy of books by the same name by author Jenny Han - the same author behind the iconic To All The Boys series.

Tay’s bop plays at the intro of the teaser for the coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak and a love triangle.

‘This Love’ is the latest ‘1989’ track Tay has re-recorded after dropping ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’ in November last year.

Can we all agree we’re now (im)patiently waiting for ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ to be released soon?

Taylor Swift fans are convinced more than ever that '1989' is her next re-recorded album. Picture: Alamy

Taylor has been MIA lately, which can only mean her comeback is imminent.

Drake also recently shared a throwback snap with the ‘Folklore’ star, leading fans to speculate if he appears on the re-recorded album as one of her tracks ‘from the vault’.

We’ll have to just wait and see!

