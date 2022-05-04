Every Film Taylor Swift Has Been In: From Valentines Day To Amsterdam

All of Taylor Swift's film projects... Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift has had quite the filmography! Here is everything movie she's been in from Valentine's Day to her latest flick, Amsterdam!

Taylor Swift really is a singing, songwriting, performing extraordinaire – and during her 16 year-long career, she's dominated music as well as having dabbled in film!

It was announced at CinemaCon in April, that the 'Wildest Dreams' songstress had dusted off her acting chops once again as she's set to star in Amsterdam, a romantic crime epic coming later this year.

Taylor may have nine studio records, two re-recorded albums and five EPs to her name – but how many movies has she been in?

Here is everything you need to know about the pop star's film career, from directing the All Too Well Short Film to her acting debut...

Taylor Swift will star in David O.Russel's Amsterdam coming out in 2022. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift stars alongside Margot Robbie and Christian Bale in Amsterdam

Amsterdam is a 'romantic crime epic' that will boast a very impressive line-up of celebrities, the likes of Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana and Robert De Niro – just to name a few!

At the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, director David. O Russel announced that the flick is set to arrive in theatres on November 4!

The trailer is yet to be shared with the general public but it's reported that Taylor puts on a teary display in one of the scenes!

Taylor directs and acts in All Too Well: Short Film

Not only can Miss Swift act, but she can direct too!

The pop sensation made her directorial debut back in 2019 with 'The Man' music video, two years later she released a full-fledged short film to the iconic 10-minute-version of her 'Red' track, 'All Too Well'.

Taylor cast Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien to play the two central characters, with the musician making a cameoi at the end of the film to fulfil an older portrayal of the leading lady role.

Taylor Swift wrote and directed the All Too Well: Short Film. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor Swift releases Miss Americana documentary

Taylor has done her fair share of work when it comes to fiction, but she's also created works that are rooted in reality.

In January 2020, the singer-songwriter released her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, the project explored her personal life and career, giving fans a candid and transparent look into her world.

While this is Swift's only true documentary, she has also released several live sessions and tour experiences, such as Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions (2020), and The 1989 World Tour Live (2015).

Miss Americana was released exclusively to Netflix in 2020. Picture: Netflix

Taylor makes her musical movie debut with Cats

The 'Blank Space' singer has dipped her toe in many genres throughout her filmography, with 2019's Cats being the first musical movie she'd worked on.

Cats was the Hollywood adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber cult-classic stage musical of the same name which first premiered back in 1981!

Swift played the supporting role of Bombalurina in the fantasy film.

Taylor played Bombalurina in 2019's Cats. Picture: Alamy

Taylor stars in a supporting role in 2014's The Giver

In 2014, the songstress appeared in a dystopian drama alongside the likes of Jeff Bridges, Meryl Streep and Katie Holmes – talk about top billing!

Taylor was 25 when she was cast in the role of Rosemary, the mysterious daughter of the 'The Giver', played by Jeff Bridges.

The dystopian film The Giver came out in 2014. Picture: Alamy

Taylor Swift starred opposite Jeff Bridges. Picture: Alamy

The Lorax boasts Taylor's first foray into voice acting

The pop star dazzled in The Lorax back in 2012 with first and only voice acting role!

Taylor starred opposite Zac Efron in the animated feature inspired by the Dr Seuss book of the same name.

Zac and Taylor played the roles of Theodore and Audrey, respectively, and grew to be great friending through filming!

Taylor was the voice of Audrey in The Lorax. Picture: Alamy

Taylor's bagged her first acting role in Valentine's Day. Picture: Alamy

Taylor Swift acts in her first feature flick Valentine's Day

Which brings us back to the beginning!

At the tender age of just 21, Taylor Swift made her debut as an actress in 2010's romcom, Valentine's Day.

The comedy boasted an ensemble cast (in true 2010s fashion) and featured some of Hollywood's biggest names such as Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Bradley Cooper, Patrick Dempsey and many, many more.

And of course, Taylor acted alongside her boyfriend at the time, Taylor Lautner, as the couple portrayed two loved-up students in the flick – how times flies!

