Taylor Swift Just Dropped 'Wildest Dreams' And Her 2021 Vocals Are Everything

Taylor Swift just released the new version of 'Wildest Dreams'. Picture: Apple Music/Getty

Taylor Swift just re-released one of her biggest hits from '1989' and it's better than we could have ever imagined!

We've all been eagerly awaiting Taylor Swift's next re-release – but we weren't expecting it to be 'Wildest Dreams'.

Taylor dropped the reimagination of the iconic bop from her '1989' era out of nowhere on Friday, with it first appearing on Apple Music and shortly following on Spotify.

The 31-year-old songwriting powerhouse has vowed to re-record and re-release all of her previous records after the masters to her discography were bought up last year.

Taylor Swift's new artwork for the reimagination of 'Wildest Dreams'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Apple Music

The musical powerhouse announced in August that the next record to get the special 'Taylor's Version' treatment would be her fourth studio album 'Red' – hence why fans were shocked to be treated to the '1989'so suddenly!

The synth-pop, dreamy tune was first released in 2014 as the fifth single from her critically acclaimed fifth record.

A sneak peek of the re-recording was used in March for the trailer of the animated film Spirit Untamed, now five months later we get to hear 'Wildest Dreams' in all of its 2021 glory.

Taylor Swift collected numerous awards for her critically acclaimed '1989' album. Picture: Getty

taylor after releasing wildest dreams tv with no announcement beforehand and during red tv era which is set to be released in two months pic.twitter.com/eeh0KW0PEy — sₗ̇ntₗ̇a (@dkwtdswifts) September 17, 2021

Swifties instantly took to Twitter to share their euphoria over the unexpected drop – and everyone was in agreement, her vocals sound as amazing as ever!

Fans shared their shock, with one tweeting: "Not even in my wildest dreams I saw that one coming, blondie."

Another user wrote: "Taylor knowing everyone is losing their s**t after dropping wildest dreams tv out of nowhere."

me listening me listening

to Wildest Dreams to Wildest Dreams

back in 2015: (Taylor’s Version): pic.twitter.com/VNjbYCNwZo — john🧣 (@alltoojohn) September 17, 2021

BITCH SHE RELEASED WILDEST DREAMS TAYLOR’S VERSION AND NO ONE SAW IT COMING pic.twitter.com/IUh9p80tb7 — ᴋᴀɪʟᴀ⁷ ⟭⟬¹³ WILDEST DREAMS🧣 (@tayjoondaylight) September 17, 2021

Taylor is yet to comment on the sudden release and we're still in the dark about a '1989 (Taylor's Version)' release date.

However, we do know that the 2021 rendition of 'Red' will be released on November 19th – this woman can't stop making music!

