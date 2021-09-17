Taylor Swift Just Dropped 'Wildest Dreams' And Her 2021 Vocals Are Everything

17 September 2021, 14:37 | Updated: 17 September 2021, 14:44

Taylor Swift just released the new version of 'Wildest Dreams'
Taylor Swift just released the new version of 'Wildest Dreams'. Picture: Apple Music/Getty
Taylor Swift just re-released one of her biggest hits from '1989' and it's better than we could have ever imagined!

We've all been eagerly awaiting Taylor Swift's next re-release – but we weren't expecting it to be 'Wildest Dreams'.

Taylor dropped the reimagination of the iconic bop from her '1989' era out of nowhere on Friday, with it first appearing on Apple Music and shortly following on Spotify.

Ed Sheeran And Taylor Swift Have Already Recorded ‘Everything Has Changed – Taylor’s Version’

The 31-year-old songwriting powerhouse has vowed to re-record and re-release all of her previous records after the masters to her discography were bought up last year.

Taylor Swift's new artwork for the reimagination of 'Wildest Dreams'
Taylor Swift's new artwork for the reimagination of 'Wildest Dreams'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Apple Music

The musical powerhouse announced in August that the next record to get the special 'Taylor's Version' treatment would be her fourth studio album 'Red' – hence why fans were shocked to be treated to the '1989'so suddenly!

The synth-pop, dreamy tune was first released in 2014 as the fifth single from her critically acclaimed fifth record.

A sneak peek of the re-recording was used in March for the trailer of the animated film Spirit Untamed, now five months later we get to hear 'Wildest Dreams' in all of its 2021 glory.

Taylor Swift collected numerous awards for her critically acclaimed '1989' album
Taylor Swift collected numerous awards for her critically acclaimed '1989' album. Picture: Getty

Swifties instantly took to Twitter to share their euphoria over the unexpected drop – and everyone was in agreement, her vocals sound as amazing as ever!

Fans shared their shock, with one tweeting: "Not even in my wildest dreams I saw that one coming, blondie."

Another user wrote: "Taylor knowing everyone is losing their s**t after dropping wildest dreams tv out of nowhere."

Taylor is yet to comment on the sudden release and we're still in the dark about a '1989 (Taylor's Version)' release date.

However, we do know that the 2021 rendition of 'Red' will be released on November 19th – this woman can't stop making music!

