Netflix’s Do Revenge Cast & Where You’ve Seen Them Before: From Camila Mendes To Maya Hawke

16 September 2022, 08:00

Netflix's Do Revenge features a star-studded cast
Netflix's Do Revenge features a star-studded cast. Picture: Netflix

By Hayley Habbouchi

Netflix’s new flick Do Revenge has a huge star-studded cast from Camila Mendes and Sarah Michelle Gellar to Maya Hawke and Austin Abrams - and here’s where you’ve seen them before.

Netflix’s Do Revenge is the teenage drama we’ve all been waiting for after the trailer first dropped, showing Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke gearing up to get their own back in the dark comedy.

The new film follows two teenage girls, Drea (Camila) and Eleanor (Maya), who team up to seek out revenge on their respective tormentors, Drea’s ex-boyfriend Max and the person who started a taunting rumour about Eleanor.

The Little Mermaid Live Action Remake: Cast, Release Date And All The Details

All The Details On Selena Gomez's Documentary 'My Mind & Me

The trailer has already showcased a glimpse at the impressive cast, starring huge stars from Riverdale, Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, Euphoria and more.

Let’s take a look at the full Do Revenge cast and where you’ve seen them before…

Do Revenge has an impressive cast
Do Revenge has an impressive cast. Picture: Netflix
Camila Mendes plays Drea in Do Revenge
Camila Mendes plays Drea in Do Revenge. Picture: Netflix

Camila Mendes - Drea

Camila Mendes stars as Drea in Do Revenge as the main character alongside Maya Hawke.

You may recognise Camila from a number of roles including her well-known portrayal of Veronica Lodge in Riverdale.

She’s also starred in Netflix hits The Perfect Date and Dangerous Lies.

Maya Hawke plays Eleanor in Do Revenge
Maya Hawke plays Eleanor in Do Revenge. Picture: Netflix

Maya Hawke - Eleanor

Just like her Do Revenge co-star, Maya Hawke has an impressive filmography behind her.

She’s most widely known for playing Robin Buckley in Stranger Things, but has also appeared in Fear Street Part One and Little Women.

Austin Abrams plays Max in Do Revenge
Austin Abrams plays Max in Do Revenge. Picture: Netflix

Austin Abrams - Max

Austin Abrams is another Do Revenge cast member who has had some impressive movie and TV roles before, including his role as Ethan Daley in Euphoria and his role as Dash in Dash & Lily.

Austin, who plays Drea’s ex-boyfriend Max in Do Revenge, has also starred in Paper Towns, Gangster Squad and This Is Us.

Alisha Boe plays Tara in Do Revenge
Alisha Boe plays Tara in Do Revenge. Picture: Netflix

Alisha Boe - Tara

Most widely known as Jessica Davis from 13 Reasons Why, Alisha Boe joined the cast of Do Revenge as Tara.

Tara’s character takes her place beside Max as the rulers of their private school, Rosehill, after Drea drops off the social chain.

Sarah Michelle Gellar plays the Headmaster in Do Revenge
Sarah Michelle Gellar plays the Headmaster in Do Revenge. Picture: Netflix

Sarah Michelle Gellar - Headmaster

The very iconic Sarah Michelle Gellar has taken on the role of the headmaster of the high school in Do Revenge.

Sarah has appeared in countless classic flicks over the years, from her roles in Cruel Intentions, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Scooby-Doo, I Know What You Did Last Summer and many more.

Sophie Turner has a cameo in Do Revenge
Sophie Turner has a cameo in Do Revenge. Picture: Netflix

Sophie Turner

It’s not yet known what Sophie Turner’s role is in Do Revenge - however, a cameo with her in the Netflix film has been teased.

Sophie has become a household name thanks to series such as Game of Thrones as well as film roles in Josie and Time Freak.

Do Revenge lands on Netflix on September 16.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

Prince William had a sweet exchange with a dog owner when paying respects to the Queen

Prince William Makes Sweet Comment About His Dog Helping Him Through His Grief

Where the Love Islanders from series 8 are now and what they're doing

What The Love Island 2022 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

Some of Harry's best show-stopping concert moments...

All The Show-Stealing Harry Styles Concert Moments: From Proposals To Baby Reveals

It was time to BeReal at Harry Styles' concert

Harry Styles Takes A BeReal On Fan's Phone Mid-Concert

Brenda Edwards shared the letter King Charles III sent her after her son Jamal died

Brenda Edwards Breaks Down As She Reads Emotional Letter From King Charles Following Her Son Jamal’s Death

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star