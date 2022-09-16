Netflix’s Do Revenge Cast & Where You’ve Seen Them Before: From Camila Mendes To Maya Hawke

Netflix's Do Revenge features a star-studded cast. Picture: Netflix

By Hayley Habbouchi

Netflix’s new flick Do Revenge has a huge star-studded cast from Camila Mendes and Sarah Michelle Gellar to Maya Hawke and Austin Abrams - and here’s where you’ve seen them before.

Netflix’s Do Revenge is the teenage drama we’ve all been waiting for after the trailer first dropped, showing Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke gearing up to get their own back in the dark comedy.

The new film follows two teenage girls, Drea (Camila) and Eleanor (Maya), who team up to seek out revenge on their respective tormentors, Drea’s ex-boyfriend Max and the person who started a taunting rumour about Eleanor.

The trailer has already showcased a glimpse at the impressive cast, starring huge stars from Riverdale, Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, Euphoria and more.

Let’s take a look at the full Do Revenge cast and where you’ve seen them before…

Do Revenge has an impressive cast. Picture: Netflix

Camila Mendes plays Drea in Do Revenge. Picture: Netflix

Camila Mendes - Drea

Camila Mendes stars as Drea in Do Revenge as the main character alongside Maya Hawke.

You may recognise Camila from a number of roles including her well-known portrayal of Veronica Lodge in Riverdale.

She’s also starred in Netflix hits The Perfect Date and Dangerous Lies.

Maya Hawke plays Eleanor in Do Revenge. Picture: Netflix

Maya Hawke - Eleanor

Just like her Do Revenge co-star, Maya Hawke has an impressive filmography behind her.

She’s most widely known for playing Robin Buckley in Stranger Things, but has also appeared in Fear Street Part One and Little Women.

Austin Abrams plays Max in Do Revenge. Picture: Netflix

Austin Abrams - Max

Austin Abrams is another Do Revenge cast member who has had some impressive movie and TV roles before, including his role as Ethan Daley in Euphoria and his role as Dash in Dash & Lily.

Austin, who plays Drea’s ex-boyfriend Max in Do Revenge, has also starred in Paper Towns, Gangster Squad and This Is Us.

Alisha Boe plays Tara in Do Revenge. Picture: Netflix

Alisha Boe - Tara

Most widely known as Jessica Davis from 13 Reasons Why, Alisha Boe joined the cast of Do Revenge as Tara.

Tara’s character takes her place beside Max as the rulers of their private school, Rosehill, after Drea drops off the social chain.

Sarah Michelle Gellar plays the Headmaster in Do Revenge. Picture: Netflix

Sarah Michelle Gellar - Headmaster

The very iconic Sarah Michelle Gellar has taken on the role of the headmaster of the high school in Do Revenge.

Sarah has appeared in countless classic flicks over the years, from her roles in Cruel Intentions, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Scooby-Doo, I Know What You Did Last Summer and many more.

Sophie Turner has a cameo in Do Revenge. Picture: Netflix

Sophie Turner

It’s not yet known what Sophie Turner’s role is in Do Revenge - however, a cameo with her in the Netflix film has been teased.

Sophie has become a household name thanks to series such as Game of Thrones as well as film roles in Josie and Time Freak.

Do Revenge lands on Netflix on September 16.

