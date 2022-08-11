All The Details On Camila Mendes & Maya Hawke's Dark Comedy 'Do Revenge': From Plot To Cast

Everything you need to know about Netflix's 'Do Revenge'
Everything you need to know about Netflix's 'Do Revenge'. Picture: Netflix

By Savannah Roberts

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke are set to appear in the upcoming movie 'Do Revenge' – here is everything you need to know about the star-studded flick, from its impressive cast to gritty plot.

And just like that, Netflix is gearing up to release another dark teenage comedy – and fans are already patiently awaiting Do Revenge's arrival!

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke are the leading ladies of the upcoming movie, but it's safe to say that the entire cast for the Netflix Original is full to the brim with young talent!

Here's Why Viewers Are Calling 'Purple Hearts' The Best Netflix Original Ever

The revengeful high school drama has no shortage of talent as it stars actors from the likes of Stranger Things, Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why among others!

Read on to find out all the details about the plot, release and impressive talent of Do Revenge...

Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes co-star in Do Revenge
Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes co-star in Do Revenge. Picture: Netflix

What is Netflix's Do Revenge about?

The aptly named flick follows two teenage girls, portrayed Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, who seek out revenge after the hierarchy of their posh private high school is disturbed.

Do Revenge explores teenage relationships, rumours and betrayal and shows Drea and Eleanor take action against their tormentors...

Who is in the Do Revenge cast?

Do Revenge features quite a few faces we know you'll recognise! The gritty flick is led by the aforementioned Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke from popular shows Riverdale and Stranger Things, respectively.

Camila plays Drea, a dethroned queen bee who's dead-set on getting revenge after her ex-boyfriend has wronged her, whereas Maya plays new student Eleanor who's ready to disrupt the status quo.

Do Revenge features an iconic cast from familiar teen dramas
Do Revenge features an iconic cast from familiar teen dramas. Picture: Netflix

The cast is quite the hodgepodge of young stars from the teen dramas you already know and love, with 13 Reasons Why actress Alisha Boe portraying the role of Tara and To All The Boys actor Rish Shah playing Russ Lee.

Austin Abrams of Dash & Lily and Chemical Hearts fame is also on the line-up!

Sophie Turner is even rumoured to be involved in the project but she has not featured in the teaser trailer nor has she spoken publicly about the film – fingers crossed?

  • Camila Mendes as Drea
  • Maya Hawke as Eleanor
  • Austin Abrams
  • Alisha Boe as Tara
  • Rish Shah as Russ Lee
  • Eliza Bennet as Jessica
  • Talia Ryder as Gabbi
  • Cassady McClincy as Ashlyn
Do Revenge will be released to Netflix at the end of summer
Do Revenge will be released to Netflix at the end of summer. Picture: Netflix

There's still some time to wait until Do Revenge comes out on the streaming platform, so much about the movie is still under lock and key.

However, it is clear that the likes of Camila, Maya, Austin Abrams, Alisha Boe will make a big splash across our screen with this dramatic feature upon its release...

Is there a trailer to Do Revenge? When will it be released?

Do Revenge is set to be released on Netflix on September 16 – so there's a little wait.

Whilst you prepare for the star-studded flick you can get a taste of what the dark comedy is all about with the trailer, which just dropped!

