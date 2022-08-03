On Air Now
3 August 2022, 18:17
Netflix has a new original film that everyone can't stop talking about – here's the lowdown on the romance flick Purple Hearts.
Purple Hearts is the newest rom-com to hit Netflix and viewers already have a lot to say about it!
The Netflix Original Film arrived on the streaming platform on July 29 but has already gained an impressive cult following in just a few days.
Meet The Cast Of 'Not Okay': From Dylan O'Brien To Zoey Deutch
The romantic drama follows the unlikely pairing of Cassie (Sofia Carson) and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), she's a struggling singer-songwriter and he's a troubled Marine, and they strike up a fake romance for military benefits – not your typical love story.
Viewers quickly took to social media to make some pretty bold claims, such as branding the flick "the best original Netflix movie ever" – here's everything we know about the overnight hit so far.
Fans have quite the strong reaction to the new Netflix arrival, with a slew of memes, reviews and words of adoration showing up under the flick's hashtag on Twitter.
One viewer affectionately wrote after finishing the rom-com: "this scene gets my everything, my purple heart, soul, mind, EVERYTHING !!! [sic]"
"These two scenes from Purple Hearts were literally so beautiful in ways I cannot explain," another fan posted, assuring us all that this film is definitely a tear-jerker.
Other users have been posting their favourite quotes under screenshots of the movie – and we can safely say there are many swoon-worthy lines of dialogue in Purple Hearts!
Me after finishing Purple Hearts on Netflix pic.twitter.com/VbzlYXrxqn— bri 🪴 (@bclancyy) July 30, 2022
this scene gets my everything, my purple heart, soul, mind, EVERYTHING !!! pic.twitter.com/SMzRQzjcXK— dasha | purple hearts (@_salazarrrrr) July 29, 2022
Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine fully walked onto the Purple Hearts set with fires in their souls every. damn. day. pic.twitter.com/4EdSgLwmy5— Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2022
"The chemistry between Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine in Purple Hearts is breathtaking," a fan shared.
Purple Hearts is adapted from the 2017 novel of the same name by Tess Wakefield, which has made many appearances on BookTokk – the fan-named section of TikTok that centres on all things literature!
Ahead of its Netflix release, there was some buzz on the platform as everyone was ready to see this enemies-to-lovers sotry play out on the screen.
