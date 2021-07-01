Fear Street Trilogy: Release Date And What Time The Netflix Film Series Is Out

Netflix is releasing a new film trilogy called Fear Street and here’s what time you can watch it and when it will be on.

Netflix is set to release a new horror film series in three parts, otherwise known as the Fear Street trilogy.

The films are based on the bestselling book series of the same name by RL Stine - also the same iconic author who brought us Goosebumps.

Judging by the trailer, there’s a lot of spook in store for each part of the horror series!

Fear Street trilogy will be released over a three week period
Fear Street trilogy will be released over a three week period. Picture: Netflix

Each part will focus on a group of teenagers in a town called Shadyside, where the people of the town encounter evil and horror in a gruesome fight for survival - a classic tribute to horror movies.

We've got all the info on when it will be released and what time it will be on…

There are three parts to Netflix's Fear Street
There are three parts to Netflix's Fear Street. Picture: Netflix

When is the Fear Street trilogy release date on Netflix and what time will it be on?

The Fear Street trilogy will come out on Netflix in parts, over a three week period.

All of them will be released this July.

Here are the following dates and times for each part of the horror film series:

  • Fear Street trilogy Part 1: 1994 - 2 July 2021
  • Fear Street trilogy Part 2: 1978 9 July 2021
  • Fear Street trilogy Part 3: 1666 16 July 2021

Netflix is yet to announce the exact time these films will drop, but if past releases are anything to go by, they will be out on their respective release dates at midnight.

