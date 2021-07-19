Maya Hawke isn't the only Stranger Things x Fear Street crossover

As well as starring Stranger Things' Maya Hawke, Fear Street Part One: 1994 has several other links to the popular sci-fi series.

Based on the collection of books by R. L. Stine (the guy behind Goosebumps), Fear Street is Netflix's latest hit - and it's absolutely horrifying!

The spooky series, which premiered on the streaming service earlier this month, begins in the year of 1994, when a teenager named Heather (played by Hawke) is ending her shift at a book store.

Preparing to close the shop, Heather gets a call from her friend Ryan, who also works in the mall, before things take a sinister turn and the town of Shadyside, Ohio is hit with yet another terrifying tragedy.

A group of local kids who went to school with Heather then try to crack the mystery - believing it to be connected to the legend of the Shadyside witch. Meanwhile, they battle it out with the kids from Sunnyside (the next town over).

But what you may have missed is that there are several Stranger Things x Fear Street crossovers - and no, we're not just talking about Maya Hawke...

Maya Hawke

Okay, but we do, first, have to mention her.

In Stranger Things, Maya played Robin, Steve's co-worker at ice cream parlour Scoops Ahoy.

Not only does she deliver some witty one liners and brutal blows aimed at Steve, Robin helps crack the Russians' code and beat the baddies.

In Fear Street, meanwhile, Maya plays Heather - whose tragic demise kicks the whole thing off.

The building used for The Hawkins Post in Stranger Things features in Fear Street. Picture: Netflix

Filming locations

As some Reddit users point out, there are also several filming locations used in Fear Street that also feature in Stranger Things.

Indeed, both shows were shot in Atlanta and East Point, Georgia, and the police station in Fear Street was also the Hawkins Post in Stranger Things.

In season three of the latter, Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) begin working at the newspaper, which in real life is located at 6981 Main Street Lithonia in Georgia.

Fans are convinced the Shadyside Mall is the same one used in Stranger Things. Picture: Netflix

Despite viewers' speculation, the mall used in Fear Street isn't the same one used for the Starcourt Mall in Stranger Things.

That said, the real-life Shadyside Mall is located just up the street from that spot - with Fear Street's opening scenes taking place at the North DeKalb Mall in Georgia, and season three of Stranger Things being shot at the Gwinnett Place in Duluth.

Fear Street parts 1-3 are now available to stream on Netflix.