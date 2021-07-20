Fear Street soundtrack: Every song from 1994, 1978 and 1666 revealed

By Emma Clarke

Based on the books by R.L Stine, Netflix's Fear Street has fast become our latest on-screen obsession.

The horror series takes place in the fictional towns of Shadyside and Sunnyside, Ohio, which are ravaged by gory killing sprees and spooky happenings.

Trying to crack the mystery around the gruesome murders is a group of teenagers.

They believe the bizarre events are all connected to a witch named Sarah Fier, who is believed to have put a curse on the town in the 1600s.

As well as being heavily stylised and featuring an impressive line-up of young talent, the trilogy has a stellar soundtrack to boot.

Here's every song that features in Part One, Two and Three...

Part One: 1994

Closer - Nine Inch Nails

Only Happy When It Rains - Garbage

Thursday - 99 Tales

Machinehead - Bush

Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover - Sophie B. Hawkins

Sour Times - Portishead

Insane In The Brain - Cypress Hill

Creep - Radiohead

More Human Than Human - White Zombie

GZ And Hustlas - Snoop Dogg

Killing Me Softly - Roberta Flack

Your Woman - White Town

Sweet Jane - Cowboy Junkies

Firestarter - The Prodigy

Hey - Pixies

The Day I Tried To Live - Soundgarden

School's Out - Alice Cooper

Part Two: 1978

The Man Who Sold The World - Nirvana

Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show – Neil Diamond

Cherry Bomb – The Runaways

Love Will Keep Us Together – Captain and Tennille

Bitterblue – Cat Stevens

You Always Hurt the One You Love – Jordyn DiNatale

(Don’t Fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult

The First Cut is the Deepest – Cat Stevens

Carry On Wayward Son – Kansas

Moonage Daydream – David Bowie

Don’t Leave Me This Way – Thelma Houston

Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) – Buzzcocks

You Always Hurt the One You Love – The Mills Brothers

Sweet Jane – The Velvet Underground

The Man Who Sold the World – David Bowie

Slow Ride – Foghat

Part Three: 1666

Mo' Murda - Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Come Out and Play - The Offspring

You Always Hurt the Ones You Love - Jordyn DiNatale

Live Forever - Oasis

Bigger They Are - Buddha An Da Bandit

Gigantic - Pixies

Mr. Grieves - Pixies

