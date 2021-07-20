Fear Street soundtrack: Every song from 1994, 1978 and 1666 revealed
20 July 2021, 10:27 | Updated: 20 July 2021, 10:47
Based on the books by R.L Stine, Netflix's Fear Street has fast become our latest on-screen obsession.
The horror series takes place in the fictional towns of Shadyside and Sunnyside, Ohio, which are ravaged by gory killing sprees and spooky happenings.
Trying to crack the mystery around the gruesome murders is a group of teenagers.
They believe the bizarre events are all connected to a witch named Sarah Fier, who is believed to have put a curse on the town in the 1600s.
As well as being heavily stylised and featuring an impressive line-up of young talent, the trilogy has a stellar soundtrack to boot.
Here's every song that features in Part One, Two and Three...
Part One: 1994
- Closer - Nine Inch Nails
- Only Happy When It Rains - Garbage
- Thursday - 99 Tales
- Machinehead - Bush
- Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover - Sophie B. Hawkins
- Sour Times - Portishead
- Insane In The Brain - Cypress Hill
- Creep - Radiohead
- More Human Than Human - White Zombie
- GZ And Hustlas - Snoop Dogg
- Killing Me Softly - Roberta Flack
- Your Woman - White Town
- Sweet Jane - Cowboy Junkies
- Firestarter - The Prodigy
- Hey - Pixies
- The Day I Tried To Live - Soundgarden
- School's Out - Alice Cooper
Part Two: 1978
- The Man Who Sold The World - Nirvana
- Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show – Neil Diamond
- Cherry Bomb – The Runaways
- Love Will Keep Us Together – Captain and Tennille
- Bitterblue – Cat Stevens
- You Always Hurt the One You Love – Jordyn DiNatale
- (Don’t Fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult
- The First Cut is the Deepest – Cat Stevens
- Carry On Wayward Son – Kansas
- Moonage Daydream – David Bowie
- Don’t Leave Me This Way – Thelma Houston
- Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) – Buzzcocks
- You Always Hurt the One You Love – The Mills Brothers
- Sweet Jane – The Velvet Underground
- The Man Who Sold the World – David Bowie
- Slow Ride – Foghat
Part Three: 1666
- Mo' Murda - Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
- Come Out and Play - The Offspring
- You Always Hurt the Ones You Love - Jordyn DiNatale
- Live Forever - Oasis
- Bigger They Are - Buddha An Da Bandit
- Gigantic - Pixies
- Mr. Grieves - Pixies
