Who Is Camila Mendes Boyfriend? Meet Grayson Vaughan

21 January 2021, 15:49

Camila Mendes is dating photographer Grayson Vaughan
Camila Mendes is dating photographer Grayson Vaughan. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Camila Mendes’ character on Riverdale may now be married in the series five time jump, but IRL the actress is dating boyfriend Grayson Vaughan.

Camila Mendes, 26, went Instagram official with boyfriend Grayson Vaughan, 29 last year, one year on from her split from Riverdale co-star Charles Melton.

The actress’ new beau has made numerous appearances on her ‘gram since they confirmed their relationship on social media, but who is Camila’s boyfriend?

Here’s the lowdown…

Camila Mendes and Grayson Vaughan went Instagram official in August 2020
Camila Mendes and Grayson Vaughan went Instagram official in August 2020. Picture: Camila Mendes/Instagram

Who is Camila Mendes’ boyfriend Grayson Vaughan?

Camila’s boyfriend Grayson is a photographer with a huge celebrity client list, including snapping the likes of Hailey Bieber and Amy Adams for cover shoots.

Before heading behind the camera Grayson was a model himself, but you’ll struggle to find many selfies on his Instagram profile, choosing to photograph others.

Camila Mendes and Grayson Vaughan had a long-distance relationship while she filmed Riverdale
Camila Mendes and Grayson Vaughan had a long-distance relationship while she filmed Riverdale. Picture: Camila Mendes/Instagram

What does Camila Mendes’ boyfriend do?

From fashion photography to the great outdoors, there’s nothing photographer Grayson doesn’t capture for his impressive portfolio.

He even shot Camila’s Riverdale co-star KJ Apa in a steamy photoshoot last August.

Camila Mendes and Grayson Vaughan were seen out and about in LA before confirming their romancec
Camila Mendes and Grayson Vaughan were seen out and about in LA before confirming their romancec. Picture: Getty

How long have Camila Mendes and Grayson Vaughan been dating?

Camila and Grayson were first spotted together in February 2020, but they didn’t confirm their relationship until August – to be fair, quarantine might have had a little something to do with it.

They then had to take their relationship long distance as Camila headed off to film Riverdale series five, isolating with all of her co-stars in Vancouver, Canada.

