When Are The VMAs 2019, Who's Performing And How Can I Watch In The UK?

25 August 2019, 12:00 | Updated: 25 August 2019, 12:01

The MTV VMAs are on 26 August
The MTV VMAs are on 26 August. Picture: Getty

The MTV Video Music Awards is set to be a huge show this year – here’s everything you need to know.

The VMAs are one of the biggest occasions in the industry, with a star-studded line-up of performances and all the biggest artists gracing the red carpet before the highly-anticipated awards are announced.

MTV recently confirmed who will be taking to the stage on the night, and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s names alone caused enough of a frenzy.

Will Camila Cabello Perform 'Señorita' With Shawn Mendes Or New Music At The 2019 VMAs?

But who else is performing, when is the show on and how can you watch it? Here’s everything you need to know..

Who is performing at the VMAs 2019?

Taking to the stage this year is Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalia and Taylor Swift  – who will be opening the ceremony.

The diverse line-up has been praised following previous years being met with criticism for the lack of diversity.

It has also been confirmed Shawn and Camila will be performing 'Senorita' live together for the first time, and given that they've recently become an official couple, fans will be watching their every move.

We're expecting one very racy performance from the duo.

Taylor slipped up during her interview on Good Morning America, saying: "I’m opening the show, so that’s exciting! I don’t know if I was supposed to say that actually, but I’ve done it now, so can’t take it back."

Taylor is up for a whopping 10 awards this year.

How to watch the VMAs

The VMAs will be aired live from the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey on Monday 26 August and you can stream it live on MTV's website.

Last year the ceremony began at 9pm EST, meaning it was live at about 2am in the UK for those live-streaming it.

It will air on MTV UK less than 24 hours after it’s aired in the USA.

Who is hosting the VMAs 2019?

This year the VMAs will be hosted by Sebastian Maniscalo, a stand-up comedian who rose to fame through the LA comedy scene.

He also has millions of views on YouTube and has performed at huge venues including the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Vegas and New York City’s Madison Square Gardens.

